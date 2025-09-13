Left: The Worker’s record of Oswald’s (“L.O.”) subscription as supplied to the Warren Commission (Commission Document 1098). Right: As it appears in Vol. XXII of the Warren Report (Commission Exhibit 1172). (Credit: Warren Commission)

The FBI files on interactions between Lee Harvey Oswald and the Communist Party USA (CPUSA) were blacked out for more than 50 years. But even with redactions lifted, the Bureau is still concealing key information about its CPUSA informants at the time of the assassination, informants who are surely almost all dead.

The first part of this story — covered in the JFK Facts article, Oswald’s Last Call — examined why we still don’t know who Oswald spoke with from the Dallas jailhouse phone booth on the last night of his life. We need to analyze these records and others like them, and while that can’t be done in a day, the time for historical resolution is now. As an anonymous San Antonio resident told the FBI the day after Oswald was killed: “In the event this case is not broken then God Help America.”