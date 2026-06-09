JFK Facts

JFK Facts

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry Hancock's avatar
Larry Hancock
8h

I thought we had made it clear that there was an association with the CIA, related to his oil company ownership and to their use of his facilities and boats in anti-Castro operations in the Caribbean.

That sort of association was actually fairly common during an era when the CIA was in contact with major American corporation officers and being voluntarily given access to their corporate assets. A number of corporate leaders willingly provided covers for operations as well as intelligence collections. I cover that at length in my book Shadow Warfare and give specific examples including incidents of corporate leaders actually being covertly briefed before major regime change actions. There was definitely a quid pro quo working to reward such support.

This article was about a specific telephone call on November 24 and the inference that it by itself supported a relationship with the agency. We have had evidence of the nature of the actual CIA relationship for some time, quite apart from that specific telephone call.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Geoffrey P. Cruickshank's avatar
Geoffrey P. Cruickshank
9h

Sorry guys - proof of Poppy's association with the CIA is provided via Allen Dulles' recently declassified appointment calendar from December 1959 to January 1962, which has either George H.W. Bush or his father Prescott visiting the DCI directly on the following dates and times:

11 March 1959 19:30 (Pg. 5)

06 March 1960 20:00 (Pg. 10)

28 July 1961 (Pg. 98)

26 September 1961 19:30 (Pg.86)

09 January 1962 17:30 (Pg. 124)

The ARRB has helpfully left the sticky notes on the pages when they were digitally scanned in - proving that they were actively hunting for evidence of George H.W. Bush's involvement with the CIA before JFK's assassination. They found it, but suppressed it.

https://www.archives.gov/files/research/jfk/releases/104-10306-10025.pdf

Reply
Share
7 replies
19 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Jefferson Morley · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture