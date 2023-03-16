In 2018, JFK researcher Gregory Doudna published a transcript of his interview with John Curington, a gun-toting Dallas attorney who had a unique perspective on the terrible events of November 1963. At the time, Curington worked for H.L. Hunt, an oil tycoon who was the richest man in the world and an outspoken critic of President Kennedy.

Curington’s story was first told in a 2018 JFK conspiracy book whose cover featured dripping blood. Despite sage advice, I do sometimes judge a book by its cover; I didn’t have time to read this sanguinary tome. But Curington also told his story to Doudna, a meticulous JFK researcher in Bellingham, Washington. Doudna, a published scholar specializing in the Dead Sea Scrolls, sent me a link and I was mesmerized.

Doudna’s interview of Curington is understated and compelling. Entitled “Billionaire Logic and the Fate of JFK,” their conversation is a fascinating first-hand account from a judicious, savvy insider about the events of November 1963. Curingto…