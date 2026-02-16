President John F. Kennedy shakes hands with Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Vienna, Austria, June 3, 1961 (Credit: Icpress.cn)

When President Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963 eleven-year-old Debbie Rotundo, sixth grader at St. Mary’s Catholic School in Hamilton, Ohio, got on her knees and prayed for the president just like all the girls did. To no avail. JFK was dead.

The principal at St. Mary’s emphasized current events, so the class assignment the following Monday was to write a letter to someone important about the death of the president. Debbie knew about JFK’s trip to Berlin the previous June, so she wrote to Soviet premier Nikita Khruschev, asking him to tear down the Berlin Wall as a tribute to JFK.

Debbie never got a response, and she forgot all about the letter.

Then, 62 years later the letter turned up in the Russian government’s dossier on JFK’s assassination.

‘I never dreamed he would get it.’

I called up Debbie Rotundo Harrison, still living in Hamilton, and she recalled how she came to write the letter.

Left: A copy of the letter Debbie Rotundo wrote to Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev on November 25, 1963, the day of President John F. Kennedy’s funeral; Right: Debbie Rotundo Harrison today (Credit: Debbie Rotundo Harrison)

“We were afraid that Russia would attack us,” she said. “That’s why I wrote a letter to Khrushchev calling for world peace. I never dreamed he would get it.”

When the letter appeared in the Russian government’s dossier on JFK documents, the Hamilton Journal News noticed the return address and called her. “Isn’t that crazy,” she said.

I called Rotundo to ask her what she thinks of U.S.-Russia relations today. She said she doesn’t have strong opinions about the Ukraine war, but she said, “Trump is doing everything he can to make a deal .... I think Putin respects him, maybe even is afraid of him.”

As for JFK’s assassination, she said:

“In my opinion, President Kennedy faced significant opposition from several groups, and I believe the CIA held deep animosity toward Robert Kennedy. I also suspect the Mafia played a role in these events.”

And: