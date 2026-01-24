House Task Force Breaks New Ground on MLK Assassination Files
A well-conducted proceeding secures an agreement to seek records sealed in 1979
On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets held its fourth hearing, this one on the status of government records related to the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK). It was entitled “Declassified MLK Records: What They Are and Why They Matter.”
In June 2025, the government released about 245,000 pages of documents related to the investigation into MLK’s murder. Thursday’s hearing discussed those files as well as others still withheld from the public — and how the government should handle them.