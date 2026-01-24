Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holds photos of civil rights workers murdered in Mississippi by the Ku Klux Klan (KKK) in June 1964. (Credit: Historical Insights/Facebook)

On Thursday, the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets held its fourth hearing, this one on the status of government records related to the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. (MLK). It was entitled “Declassified MLK Records: What They Are and Why They Matter.”

In June 2025, the government released about 245,000 pages of documents related to the investigation into MLK’s murder. Thursday’s hearing discussed those files as well as others still withheld from the public — and how the government should handle them.