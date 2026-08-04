Background: Warren Commission Exhibits 627 and 629, the fingerprint cards of Lee Harvey Oswald taken by the Dallas Police Department during his detention ( Credit: Warren Commission) . Foreground: Lee Harvey Oswald under arrest.

Last week JFK Facts published Part I of a two-part video series on solving the cold case of the JFK assassination. Attorney Bill Simpich walked us through his Top 10 list of people who provided information to the FBI on a confidential basis about accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald both before and after the ambush in Dealey Plaza on Nov. 22, 1963.

In this week’s installment, Greg Parker, author of “Lee Harvey Oswald’s Cold War: Why the Kennedy Assassination Should Be Re-Investigated” (2015), explains how state-of-the-art forensic technology could easily crack the case. Modern-day DNA testing is so far advanced of what was available even 30 years ago that the FBI — if it wanted to — could establish whether Oswald was guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the standard of proof for a murder conviction. It could utilize old evidence, exhibits, and other artifacts to do so.

One caveat: As Parker explains, testing should ideally be conducted outside the United States. It should also exclude the participation of any U.S. government agency, to say nothing of the FBI, which performed abysmally during the Warren Commission inquiry in 1964 and ultimately collaborated in an official cover-up.

Another obstacle is legal: How could the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) be legally compelled to allow evidence and exhibits in its possession to be subjected to DNA testing? Apart from fingerprint tests, much testing is “destructive.” NARA has always refused to allow people to handle evidence and exhibits on the grounds of possible destruction, however minute the destruction might be. Congress could order NARA to allow such testing, but Congress has shown no inclination to do that so far.

Watch the video of Greg’s presentation, embedded below.