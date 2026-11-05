On Oct. 1, without any public notice, the National Archives and Records Administration (NARA) quietly entered into a restrictive licensing agreement with the Sixth Floor Museum that bars the agency from making the highest-resolution version of the Zapruder film available to the American people. We (the People) paid $16 million for that film.

The agreement was executed less than two months after a federal judge in Dallas refused to dismiss a lawsuit that sought to compel NARA to publish the film online.

By entering into the license agreement, NARA has abdicated its core responsibility under the JFK Records Act to provide the American people with the “best available copy” of the film. The timing suggests an agency more interested in protecting a private museum’s copyright than in carrying out the transparency mandate conferred on it by Congress.