Martin Luther King, right, met with Hon. Elijah Muhammed, founder of the Nation of Islam, in 1965.

Before the government shutdown, the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets scheduled a hearing on Martin Luther King’s assassination for Nov. 18. That hearing has now been postponed.

While we wait for task force chair Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to announce a new date, there’s other MLK news.

Rex Bradford and Stuart Wexler have posted the Mary Ferrell Foundation’s new collection of King assassination records, consisting of 243,496 pages of files, mainly from the FBI and some other federal agencies.