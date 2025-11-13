How to Search the New MLK Assassination Documents
The civil rights leader was slain in 1968 as he turned against the Vietnam War
Before the government shutdown, the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets scheduled a hearing on Martin Luther King’s assassination for Nov. 18. That hearing has now been postponed.
While we wait for task force chair Rep. Anna Paulina Luna to announce a new date, there’s other MLK news.
Rex Bradford and Stuart Wexler have posted the Mary Ferrell Foundation’s new collection of King assassination records, consisting of 243,496 pages of files, mainly from the FBI and some other federal agencies.
