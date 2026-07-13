Cover of the Audible version of Kaitlyn Tiffany’s “The Housewives Underground.” ( Credit: Random House/Amazon.com)

“Unless someone like you cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It's not.”

— Dr. Seuss’ “The Lorax” (1971)

A simplistic observation, perhaps, but in late November 1963, scores of citizens in the United States and beyond felt the world had been turned upside down by the murder in broad daylight of a young and hopeful leader. Who was going to make things right?

To many, the results of the government’s investigation into the event were far from convincing. So citizens themselves organically took matters in hand themselves to seek the truth about what happened to their elected leader.

Atlantic writer Kaitlyn Tiffany’s new book, “The Housewives Underground,” takes us on captivating journey, chronicling the genesis of the first critical community that formed to challenge the official story of the assassination — how its members found one another and built a movement.