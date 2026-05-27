JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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TemplarScribe's avatar
TemplarScribe
2h

Congratulations on your appointment as an advisor, Jefferson. I have no doubt you'll do us proud. And when you're there, just quietly suggest Rep. Luna just hand you the gavel and let you take over the hearing. I expect we'd have more successful results that way.

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Singman's avatar
Singman
2h

Extraordinary news Jeff!! Luna couldn't have picked a better person. It shows she is absolutely serious. Hope you can convince them that we need a replay of the Church Hearings. Go for the 🏆 Good Luck!

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