Rep. Anna Paulina Luna announced today that I have been appointed as an adviser to the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform. I’m honored to be assisting the Committee in writing a report on the status of JFK assassination files since the implementation of President Trump’s Executive Order 14176.

To give the report the attention it deserves, and to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest, I am going to take a leave of absence from JFK Facts.

As I relinquish editorial responsibility, Managing Editor Steve Byrne will take over the editorship for the next six months. Steve, a veteran of the Detroit Free Press, is an experienced editor who sustains the site’s commitment to journalism, fact checking, and news on a daily basis. With 22,000 subscribers, JFK Facts has established itself as a news outlet and will continue to publish authoritative journalism about new developments in the JFK story. My plan is to return as editor in December.

As an adviser to the Committee, I will be available to comment on background for all news platforms and podcasts interested in the status of the JFK assassination files. Rest assured, I will not favor JFK Facts over any other news outlet. I will not leak. I will not meme. I will not “gatekeep.” Never have. Never will. I will help the Committee write a comprehensive report on the state of the historical record of JFK’s assassination in time for the 63rd anniversary of the event next November.