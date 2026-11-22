Attendees gather outside the Texas Theatre for a screening of “November 1963,” an evening that included a talkback with director Roland Joffé. (Credit: Chad Nagle)

Known for its central role in one of the most-infamous days in U.S. history, the Texas Theatre in Dallas turned the mirror on itself on Saturday night — and found the mirror turned back once again.

The theater where accused assassin Lee Harvey Oswald was apprehended 63 years ago today hosted a special advance screening of the new movie “November 1963,” which stars John Travolta as mobster Johnny Roselli in a purportedly true story of the Chicago mob taking out President John F. Kennedy.

With Oswald’s attempted escape — from the day’s events and the deed’s planners —figuring heavily in the film’s plot, the Texas Theatre found itself hosting a movie in which it prominently, if briefly, figures.

Lee Harvey Oswald is removed from the Texas Theatre on Nov. 22, 1963. (Credit: National Archives)

Adding to the evening’s sense of drama was the presence of Oscar-nominated director Roland Joffé (“The Killing Fields,” “The Mission”), who participated in a ruminative Q&A following the screening, which was attended by about 400 people.

The post-film’s conversation’s moderator got right to it with her opening: “I don’t think we could be a more interesting place, an interesting theater, to watch the film, because this is the actual theater where Oswald was arrested, and everything we saw just went down.”

What Went Down?

Despite the grandness of its impetus, in some ways, the story in “November 1963” is small, told primarily over a couple days and through the eyes of just a handful of Chicago mobsters. It’s a marked contrast to the movie’s most obvious comparison, Oliver Stone’s 1991 conspiratorial manifesto “JFK,” which infamously implicates a sprawling cast of plotters throughout the U.S. government.

Stone envisions a shadowy Deep State, almost too complex to understand and certainly too powerful to stop, whereas Joffé presents a nervous, even bumbling, gang of crooks you’re almost surprised to see pull off the deed.

The crowd seemed enthused — but more respectful than enraptured — for the story set almost entirely in their city, but not about their city, as Joffé pointedly observed in the Q&A. The venue was largely silent during the film itself, a notable exception being during the scene of Oswald’s arrest, when a “WOO!” and a smattering of applause could be heard. No doubt the reaction would have been louder if it’d been the actual Texas Theatre depicted on screen; the movie was shot in Winnipeg, Manitoba, not Dallas.

Questions about the film’s veracity permeated the evening in much the way a sense of uncertainty has lingered over the who-did-it? debate from almost the moment JFK was killed.

Director Joffé was probed by both moderator and multiple audience members on the movie’s historical truthfulnesh. He said he suspects it is about 70% “probably true as far as anything is true,” while noting (truthfully) that the events that unspool on screen are drawn from an account handed down in the family of the film’s writer-producer Nicholas Celozzi. His Uncle Pepe claimed to witness the action as it unfolded in those fateful few days. On screen it is presented thusly: “Based on a True Story.”

That story quickly distilled: Angered by perceived betrayals and antagonism from members of the Kennedy family, the Chicago Outfit decides JFK needs to go. The plot — both meanings — is put into motion by real-life Mafia men Anthony Accardo (a volcanic Mandy Pantinkin), Sam Giancana (Thomas Fiscella, tightly wound), Roselli (Travolta) and Charles Nicoletti (Dermot Mulroney, chomping cigarettes and scenery).

Oswald (a jittery, sweat-stained Jefferson White) is the patsy he claimed to be, though also complicit, including firing from the sixth floor of the Texas School Book Depository. Jack Ruby (the great Robert Carlyle, distractingly miscast) provides key information for the plot’s planning, and then under duress volunteers to clean up the story’s primary tension point: Oswald’s escape from a planned execution.

In what seems like one of the story’s most unlikely turns, Mafia leader Roselli himself — not a hired sniper — is the shooter on the famed Grassy Knoll. Travolta plays the famously flashy Roselli mostly coiled, his mind whirring with the tasks at hand.

“It’s business,” he says in the explanatory opening narration.

Director Roland Joffé answers questions following a screening of his film “November 1963.” (Credit: Chad Nagle)

On stage, Joffé clearly expected metaphorical gunfire aimed at himself and seemed introspectively unconcerned. Whether he was being evasive, deflective or especially thoughtful might depend on your take on the importance of Kennedy’s death — and whether you believe Hollywood has more of an obligation to history or to an enjoyable night at the cinema.

“More important, the question that came to my mind was: Is it credible?” he replied to one of the queries, which he described as a “very potent question.” Essentially, his take was that he was much more concerned with the human truths of the story than trying to take down (or support) the Warren Commission or any of the many theories that have metastasized since 1963.

“So my question to the script and my question to myself … was, “What would human beings feel in this situation? If they did do this, what would it have been like? And what would that tell us about America generally? Or about people in general?” he said. “Because if I tell the truth about people, the mood will resonate as true.”

It wasn’t about trying to prove something happened, Joffé said, but saying something truthful about power. “Government, which is power. Organized crime, which is power. And our lives, which are somehow intertwined with these things.”

The director recounted rehearsals with Travolta, who asked him if it was actually possible that the Mafia could have pulled off such a grand act on its own. He suggested to the legendary star of “Saturday Night Fever,” “Grease,” and “Pulp Fiction” that he shouldn’t get hung up on the notion of conspiracy.

“It’s not really conspiracy that’s here. It’s collusion. Collusion is much more difficult to deal with than conspiracy,” Joffé said. “Conspiracies tend to be rigid. And they can be seen eventually. Collusion is much more difficult. Collusion lives in the shadows.”

The marquee of the Texas Theater in the Oak Cliff neighborhood of Dallas. (Credit: Chad Nagle)

On the Scene

The Venetian-styled Texas Theatre is nearly a century old, sports a classic-styled neon marquee, and a hip, if slightly worn decorative aesthetic. Some employees sported t-shirts with the theater’s logo and the famed Oswald mugshot, indicating a fair amount of comfort with the venue’s brush with infamy.

On Saturday, the PSA before the film even featured Johnny Calvin Brewer, the shoe store manager who worked across the street and helped alert police that Oswald had entered the theater. “Don’t try to sneak in,” Brewer says, glaring at the camera. “I’ll get you.”

Lee Harvey Oswald is centered on merchandise behind the counter at the Texas Theatre. (Credit: Chad Nagle)

In the theater, most of the attendees seemed pretty pleased with an evening that combined an engaging story, an in-person appearance by a legit Hollywood talent, and the chance to soak up some vibes in a truly historical setting. .

Located in the artsy neighborhood of Oak Cliff, where Oswald lived for a few spells, the Texas also has a well-deserved rep for thoughtful programming, presenting fare ranging from Hollywood blockbusters to arthouse fair to retro cinema. The two films comprising the double feature scheduled for the time of Oswald’s arrest, “War is Hell” with “Cry of Battle,” are playing on the assassination’s Nov. 22 anniversary for the vintage price of 90 cents.

On Saturday, after about 35 minutes of Q&A, some audience members were still huddled in front of the screen, trying to get time with Joffé. A few others were hunting Oswald’s arrest seat, though the actual chair had been removed long ago, and he likely sat in at least two.

William Crawford, a retired air condition installer from Atlanta who had traveled to Dallas for an assassination conference, was at the screening. Even before the movie started, he anticipated Joffé’s take: “The thing about the Kennedy assassination, you don’t know where the Mafia ends and the CIA begins,” said Crawford, who said he’s been following the case closely for about 50 years

Another attended seeking a dose of history was Todd Lancaster, 52, of Dallas, who attended the screening with his family, and was described by them as being obsessed with the assassination. They were focused on seat 5, three rows from the back, in the center section of the theater.

Lancaster enthused about the night’s proceedings, though he said it wasn’t quite as exciting as a screening of “JFK” he attended in 2024 with Oliver Stone in attendance. That film, he noted, actually shot in his hometown and the Texas Theatre as well.

“If you are from here, you know it’s not Dallas,” Lancaster said of “November 1963.” “It was slightly off but not all the way off.”

That description seems an apt metaphor for the evening’s events, and likely would even be endorsed by Joffé.

“That's partly why in the film, there are so many images and reflections, sort of broken-up images,” Joffe said in the Q&A, “because really, that's how we get history.”

“November 1963” open nationwide on Dec. 4.