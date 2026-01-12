Jasper Johns’ “Flag” (Credit: Whitney Museum)

I was taught to understand American history as the history of political institutions, how ideas of individual liberty, free speech, separation of powers, and rule of law were manifested and contested. At a time when such institutions and ideas are powerless, endangered or defunct, we might find more clarity — and power — by understanding American history as a narrative of extra-constitutional political violence.

If, as Judge Andrew Napolitano says, we now live under “a lawless presidency,” it’s not the first time.

One hundred and ninety years ago, the popular movement to abolish slavery brought the struggle to Washington with a barrage of anti-slavery pamphlets in the U.S. mail and a stream of petitions to abolish slavery in the District of Columbia. President Andrew Jackson banned the mail of abolitionist material, the largest suppression of First Amendment rights since the Alien and Sedition Act.

In Congress, the slave masters implemented a gag rule banning any discussion of slavery. And when a white mob attacked the free people of color and their white allies, District Attorney Francis Scott Key blamed the advocates of freedom. Abolition was woke; Andrew Jackson was the precursor of Trump.

In the wake of the white riot, city authorities passed new laws restricting the rights of the free people of color. But the insolence of the slave masters triggered the resistance in the North and the birth of Republican party, which culminated in the election of Abraham Lincoln.

One hundred and sixty years ago, a Confederate assassin killed Lincoln as part of a conspiracy to decapitate the constitutional government and reverse the Union victory in the War Between the States. Lincoln’s Reconstruction made emancipation constitutional, and the response was the Ku Klux Klan.

A little more than one hundred years ago, black veterans returning from World War I demanded Americans respect the rights for which they fought. In the summer of 1919, white mobs in Washington D.C. responded by attacking random black people for perceived slights, real and imagined. When the armed black veterans, hunkered down in the LeDroit Park neighborhood, fought back, the D.C. police (and the Washington Post) enabled the white rioters and arrested the resisters.

In the wake of the riot, Attorney General A. Mitchell Palmer launched a campaign to arrest critics of the government, another massive violation of the First Amendment. D.C. authorities mandated residential segregation for the first time, adopting racial covenants to exclude African Americans from most of the city’s neighborhoods. Civil equality was anathema; Woodrow Wilson was a professorial Trump.

The arrogance of the segregationists provoked a broad-based civil rights movement, and eventually the institutions of government, the Supreme Court and the presidency, responded by enforcing constitutional norms.

Sixty-two years ago, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated thirteen months after he refused to invade Cuba (which had abolished racial segregation), and three months after his endorsement of the Civil Rights Act and the assassination of NAACP field secretary Medgar Evers. The government’s secret agencies, empowered by the National Security Act of 1947, blocked, controlled, and thwarted those who sought to investigate Kennedy’s assassination. Those who demanded accountability were dismissed as “conspiracy theorists,” and the federal government began to lose legitimacy and credibility.

Fifty-seven years ago, the black people of Washington erupted violently after the assassination of Martin Luther King, targeting not the police, not the Capitol, but property. The segregationist forces in Congress, discredited and defeated by the passage of the Civil Rights Act and the Voting Rights Act, could do nothing as the city burned. President Lyndon Johnson responded to the violence by accepting home rule of the DIstrict of Columbia, passing the Fair Housing Act , and the Gun Control Act. Like Lincoln, Johnson responded to injustice by enacting equality in law.

Six years ago, when Obama’s protege, Joe Biden, and the first black Vice President, Kamala Harris, won a clear victory at the polls, a white mob, a shaman, and a man wielding a Confederate flag, bum-rushed the Capitol during the counting of electoral votes, attacked police officers, and almost lynched the sitting vice president to establish their extra-constitutional belief that their power is not subject to popular vote. Those who thought the Jan. 6 insurrection was unprecedented overlooked the continuity of 1835, 1919, and 1968. Trump was another Jackson, another Wilson.

The truth is our constitutional norms — and the advocates of emancipation who embrace them — have consistently been attacked by violent forces, have always been blamed for defending themselves. Leaders like Lincoln, Kennedy, and Johnson who enact the Constitution have always faced resistance — and violence.

Those who resist the imperialist gangsterism of taking over a foreign country for its natural resources; those who think everybody who lives in America, documented or not, has the right to due process; those who think the power of the presidency should be checked by other branches of government — they will face extra-constitutional violence. It’s what history teaches us.

“America has always been an unattainable dream, a place to dream about,” said artist Felix Gonzalez-Torres. “The America I know now is still a place of light of opportunities, of risks, of justice, of racism, of injustice, of hunger and excess, of pleasure and growth. Democracy is a constant job, a collective dedication.” Now more than ever.