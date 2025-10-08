CIA employee Reuben Efron (date unknown) (Credit: Linda/findagrave.com)

Dr. Reuben Ezra Efron died at age 82 on Nov. 22, 1993, exactly 30 years to the day after President John F. Kennedy was assassinated. His death notice in the Miami Herald said he was survived only by his wife, Edna, who died in 1994, and his brother, Irving Effron [sic], who died in 1996.

Why does this former CIA operations officer interest JFK researchers today, more than 30 years after his death, and more than 60 years after the death of JFK?

Because of what we have learned in the past two years from the latest releases of JFK assassination files.