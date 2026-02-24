Tucker Carlson, Israel, and the JFK Connection
The right wing pundit makes news about U.S.'s relationship with Israel — a story that goes back to the CIA's James Angleton
“We’re moving towards a regime change war, the biggest war we’ve had since Iraq,” Tucker Carlson said (at 1:56) in his consequential interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. “Now is the time to understand the dynamic between the U.S. and Israel.”
Carlson made news last week by allowing Huckabee to say the quiet part out loud: The Trump government is “fine” with the Zionist dream of Eretz Israel, in which the Jewish state, with its seven million inhabitants, exercises regime change control over all the governments of the Middle East, a region encompassing a hundred million or more people who are not Jewish.
It’s a crackpot/criminal idea, justified by the same sort of delusions and lies that Trump effectively skewered when espoused by George W. and Jeb Bush. It also seems to be Trump’s policy, at least until further notice.
I don’t agree with Carlson on much, but I had no problem going on his show last year. On the JFK story (a subject on which we agree), he was well-prepared, and we had a good conversation.
If Trump launches a war against Iran, the U.S.-Israeli dynamic (as highlighted by Carlson) will be a central issue in American public life through the 2028 election. That dynamic is rooted, at least in part, in the strategic relationship between the CIA and the Israeli security services that was first forged by James Angleton in the 1950s. A central issue in the dynamic was whether Israel would have a monopoly on nuclear weapons in the region or whether it would submit (as JFK insisted) to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.
Under these circumstances, how can one talk responsibly — and accurately — about Israel’s possible involvement in the assassination of JFK some 63 years ago?
That’s the question I addressed in a recent episode of JFK Live.
Highlights:
1:02: “… a tremendous discourse about the Mossad-done-it … .”
6:06: “…Kennedy was putting pressure on Ben Gurion for on-site inspections at the Dimona nuclear reactor… .”
8:34: CIA operations officer Reuben Efron “was reading Oswald’s mail for the first 18 months of Kennedy’s presidency… .”
9:40: “If you look at what was the most sensitive thing in Angleton’s [declassified] testimony — the biggest redactions that endured for 60 years —concerned Israel… .”
17:00: “Israel has a doctrine of assassination….”
18:55: “[Tel Aviv station chief] John Hadden was quite explicit that Angleton had enabled the Israelis to steal the fissile material … .”
For more on James Angleton, Israel, and JFK’s assassination, click here.
JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Does anyone want to make the case that Angleton wasn't a traitor who should have been given the death penalty for giving a foreign government the bomb without authorization?
Only 21% of the American people support a war with Iran. Ambassador Huckaby's response: so what? The American people have no say in when we decide to start a war except indirectly when they vote for their representatives, most of whom are controlled by Israel.
https://youtu.be/rJ6uJE61jy4?si=ujKYf5HBImtxubrt
Every member has an AIPAC babysitter:
https://youtube.com/shorts/u2reaGhLnYI?si=Fo1dsGcYNSOTb3OO
Also relevant is Colby’s Church Committee explanation for firing Angleton was because Colby didn’t trust Angleton to handle Israel. Angleton’s Church Committee testimony admitted this was true. Colby could have avoided further scrutiny of CIA by quietly deflecting the counterintelligence chief’s treasonous behavior as a professional and structural disagreement. “What if” Colby knew Angleton was part of the JFK plot, Angleton knew Colby knew, and, reading between the lines of Tad Szulc’s Church Committee hearing, Angleton had to lie to deny Szulc’s statement that Szulc’s source told him that Angleton delivered assistance for Israel’s nuclear weapon development in the late 1950s and early 1960s. While Angleton denied it, Szulc’s source said the assistance included fissionable material. Are we to believe Colby didn’t understand the implications of CIA plotting with Mossad at this time?