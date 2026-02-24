JFK Facts

Anti-war leftist
Does anyone want to make the case that Angleton wasn't a traitor who should have been given the death penalty for giving a foreign government the bomb without authorization?

Only 21% of the American people support a war with Iran. Ambassador Huckaby's response: so what? The American people have no say in when we decide to start a war except indirectly when they vote for their representatives, most of whom are controlled by Israel.

https://youtu.be/rJ6uJE61jy4?si=ujKYf5HBImtxubrt

Every member has an AIPAC babysitter:

https://youtube.com/shorts/u2reaGhLnYI?si=Fo1dsGcYNSOTb3OO

Scott Fulmer
Also relevant is Colby’s Church Committee explanation for firing Angleton was because Colby didn’t trust Angleton to handle Israel. Angleton’s Church Committee testimony admitted this was true. Colby could have avoided further scrutiny of CIA by quietly deflecting the counterintelligence chief’s treasonous behavior as a professional and structural disagreement. “What if” Colby knew Angleton was part of the JFK plot, Angleton knew Colby knew, and, reading between the lines of Tad Szulc’s Church Committee hearing, Angleton had to lie to deny Szulc’s statement that Szulc’s source told him that Angleton delivered assistance for Israel’s nuclear weapon development in the late 1950s and early 1960s. While Angleton denied it, Szulc’s source said the assistance included fissionable material. Are we to believe Colby didn’t understand the implications of CIA plotting with Mossad at this time?

