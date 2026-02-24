Tucker Carlson interviews U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee in Tel Aviv’s Ben Gurion International Airport on Feb. 19, 2026. (Credit: “The Tucker Carlson Show”)

“We’re moving towards a regime change war, the biggest war we’ve had since Iraq,” Tucker Carlson said (at 1:56) in his consequential interview with U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Mike Huckabee. “Now is the time to understand the dynamic between the U.S. and Israel.”

Carlson made news last week by allowing Huckabee to say the quiet part out loud: The Trump government is “fine” with the Zionist dream of Eretz Israel, in which the Jewish state, with its seven million inhabitants, exercises regime change control over all the governments of the Middle East, a region encompassing a hundred million or more people who are not Jewish.

It’s a crackpot/criminal idea, justified by the same sort of delusions and lies that Trump effectively skewered when espoused by George W. and Jeb Bush. It also seems to be Trump’s policy, at least until further notice.

I don’t agree with Carlson on much, but I had no problem going on his show last year. On the JFK story (a subject on which we agree), he was well-prepared, and we had a good conversation.

If Trump launches a war against Iran, the U.S.-Israeli dynamic (as highlighted by Carlson) will be a central issue in American public life through the 2028 election. That dynamic is rooted, at least in part, in the strategic relationship between the CIA and the Israeli security services that was first forged by James Angleton in the 1950s. A central issue in the dynamic was whether Israel would have a monopoly on nuclear weapons in the region or whether it would submit (as JFK insisted) to the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty.

Under these circumstances, how can one talk responsibly — and accurately — about Israel’s possible involvement in the assassination of JFK some 63 years ago?

That’s the question I addressed in a recent episode of JFK Live.

Highlights: