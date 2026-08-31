Left: Front cover design of “Jackie Kennedy’s Stylist,” by Peter Lamas. The back cover notes that Jackie “confided her darkest suspicions about her husband’s assassination” to him. (Credit: Cool Key Press/Amazon.com) . Right: Peter Lamas as he appears on his website. (Credit: peterlamas.com)

The latest memoir touching on the death of President John F. Kennedy comes from a Cuban-American cosmetologist who apparently began working as a stylist for Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in the late 1960s. Born in Cuba, Peter Lamas fled Havana in 1960 as a teenager with his family to escape Castro’s revolution. He immigrated to New York and, according to his Amazon bio, had become the hairstylist for “Jackie O” within a decade.

One reason Lamas got so close to Jackie was his willingness to make house calls, which his boss Kenneth Battelle wouldn’t do. Lamas also reputedly cut the hair of Audrey Hepburn, Grace Kelly, Liza Minelli and Diana Ross. He styled the deceased Judy Garland’s hair for her wake and…