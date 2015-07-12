Jean Hill saw JFK's assassination up close. A few hours later, she told a Dallas TV interviewer what she saw. Her account is notable for its errors, illustrating the problem with eyewitness testimony in the JFK assassination story.

At least three problems

1) As John McAdams has pointed out, there was no little white dog between President Kennedy and his wife, only a bunch of white flowers.

2) However many shots were fired at the president, there is no corroborating evidence that they were fired after JFK fell into his wife's lap, as Hill says.

3) Whether the limousine came to a full stop amid the gunfire debated. Other witnesses made similar statements but the Zapruder and Nix films indicate no such stoppage. Leaving aside claims about the alteration of the Zapruder film, I know of no such claims about the Nix film. So the photographic evidence does not support Hill's account.