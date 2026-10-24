Left: President John F. Kennedy (1917-1963) in Tampa, Florida, four days before his death (Credit: Larry Mulvehill) . Center: Director David Lynch (1946-2025) photographed by Josh Telles (Credit: pacegallery.com) . Right: Jack Nance (1943-1996) as Henry in “Eraserhead” (Credit: Internet Movie Database).

Since I began researching the assassination of President John F. Kennedy full-time a few years ago, the concept of “mystery” has undergone a profound evolution in my mind. Having digested innumerable books promoting different theories, I’ve finally submitted to a painful fact: the crime is still a mystery. I say “painful,” because reading theory after theory is excruciating. The death of JFK isn’t a whodunit made up for popular entertainment. It’s fact, not “fun,” and researching it certainly isn’t lucrative.

The realization prompted me to compare and contrast fictional and factual mystery, and how we aesthetically and intellectually process each. Eventually, I began revisiting and re-pondering one of my favorite artists, American movie director David Lynch.