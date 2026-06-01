Left: Lee Oswald on Nov. 22, 1963 (Credit: texashistory.unt.edu) . Center: Sidney Gottlieb in 1977 ( Credit: allthatsinteresting.com) . Right: President John F. Kennedy circa 1961 (Credit: Library of Congress). Background: Excerpt from an internal CIA memo dated a week after the assassination recommending continuation of the MKULTRA program (Credit: National Security Archive/GWU).

A CIA whistleblower created sensational headlines with his statement before the Senate in May that his employer had unlawfully removed 40 boxes of “JFK and MKULTRA” materials from the custody of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Rep. Eric Burlison (R-Mo.) attempted to clarify the record on a recent podcast, explaining that the CIA claimed the ODNI had already reviewed the materials by the time the Agency retrieved them, something the ODNI denied. The ODNI has noted only that the CIA’s retrieval didn’t constitute a “raid” of its offices. But according to Burlison, the boxes were located at the National Archives at the time the CIA took them anyway. Whatever the case, we have two conflicting narratives on an episode that remains cloaked in mystery.