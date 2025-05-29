Douglas Horne, former chief military records analyst for the Assassination Records Review Board, testifies to the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, May 20, 2025. (Credit: PBS/YouTube)

“Many Americans remain troubled today by the many conflicts within the JFK medical evidence, and what they might mean, and remain unsatisfied with the official conclusions offered up by both the Warren Commission in 1964, and the HSCA in 1979,” declared JFK researcher Douglas Horne in his opening remarks to the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets on May 20.

Referring to consistent public survey results, Horne said: “I have concluded that there are ample reasons for the disquiet of so many of the American people.”