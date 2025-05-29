JFK Autopsy Expert Douglas Horne Shares Disturbing Conclusions with Congress
The former ARRB staffer encapsulated decades of research in his testimony to Rep. Luna's Task Force on Declassification
“Many Americans remain troubled today by the many conflicts within the JFK medical evidence, and what they might mean, and remain unsatisfied with the official conclusions offered up by both the Warren Commission in 1964, and the HSCA in 1979,” declared JFK researcher Douglas Horne in his opening remarks to the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets on May 20.
Referring to consistent public survey results, Horne said: “I have concluded that there are ample reasons for the disquiet of so many of the American people.”