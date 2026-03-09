The first draft of Harry Truman’s Washington Post column calling for the abolition of the CIA, published on Dec. 22, 1963. (Credit: Truman Library)

The anonymous creator behind the Dark History Explainer YouTube channel describes himself as “a Cold War history researcher specializing in intelligence operations, military strategy, and the untold stories of commanders who changed the 20th century.” He or she adds: “Every video is the result of deep research from primary sources, declassified intelligence documents, military archives, and historical records.” The “faceless” channel utilizes AI-generated voiceovers rather than a public individual as host.

While the channel has a little over 7,000 subscribers as of this writing, a recent video entitled “What Truman Knew About JFK’s Death That He Took to His Grave” currently has over 80,000 views. It claims that former President Harry Truman privately shared his suspicions of CIA culpability in JFK’s assassination with close associates.

JFK Facts has written often about the importance of Truman’s Washington Post column. It deserves attention because it shows Truman believed Kennedy’s assassination emanated from the CIA. It also deserves accurate reporting and historical analysis, not hallucinatory embellishment.

The Dark History Explainer provides zero documentary evidence to support its assertions. It does offer a telling example of how the monetization of AI can distort the historical record with plausible sounding fantasies.