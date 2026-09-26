JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley is on hiatus at this site through November while working on a JFK report for the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.

During a recent appearance on the “That’s Enough Outta You!” podcast, Morley took time to provide a few updates on his gig with the task force led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.

Sean Kane and Bill Raider are the hosts of “That’s Enough Outta You!” (Credit: Spotify screenshot)

The podcast hosted by Sean Kane and Bill Raider frequently digs into the Kennedy assassination and related topics, while also hitting on pop culture, sports and modern-day politics. The hour-plus conversation with Morley was also wide-ranging, though mostly focused on JFK research and the goals of the task force.

Morley referenced three primary objectives of the task force: compiling a report that will summarize the government’s record of the assassination, with a focus on the effect of President Donald Trump’s executive orde…