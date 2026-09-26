JFK Facts Editor Jefferson Morley is on hiatus at this site through November while working on a JFK report for the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets.
During a recent appearance on the “That’s Enough Outta You!” podcast, Morley took time to provide a few updates on his gig with the task force led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna.
The podcast hosted by Sean Kane and Bill Raider frequently digs into the Kennedy assassination and related topics, while also hitting on pop culture, sports and modern-day politics. The hour-plus conversation with Morley was also wide-ranging, though mostly focused on JFK research and the goals of the task force.
Morley referenced three primary objectives of the task force: compiling a report that will summarize the government’s record of the assassination, with a focus on the effect of President Donald Trump’s executive orde…