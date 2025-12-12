JFK Facts Holiday Sale
Get 50% off an annual subscription.
Now this is a holiday deal you can write home about.
Get a subscription to JFK Facts on Substack for half the usual price.
Or better yet, give a subscription to JFK Facts and save money while sharing our groundbreaking reporting on Trump’s JFK order, Rep. Luna’s hearings, James Angleton’s assassins, Bill Harvey’s tra…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to JFK Facts to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.