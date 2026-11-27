Researcher and investment executive Dory Wiley gives a presentation on Friday, November 20, 2026, entitled “The Why Leads to the Who” at the annual conference of the JFK Historical Group in Dallas (Credit: Chad Nagle)

That. Was. A. Lot.

On Sunday, the annual JFK Historical Group conference wrapped four days of talks, networking, information sharing, and socializing.

The event, attended by researchers, experts and members of the general public interested in the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, was held under the title “The JFK Assassination: Why It Still Matters.” From the more than two dozen speakers, attendees heard a lot of emphasis on the 63-year-old incident as an enduringly legitimate topic of historical inquiry, even all these decades later. The subheading — “Pursuing Justice and Historical Truths” — manifested itself in myriad different perspectives concerning the significance for America of the fact and nature of Kennedy’s death.