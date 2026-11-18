It’s the only one left on the block.

With another JFK assassination anniversary nearly upon us, it’s once again the season for research conferences.

Holding the banner this year is the JFK Historical Group, which will convene its latest event from Thursday-Sunday (Nov. 19-22) at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Dallas, Market Center.

The big change this year is that the longstanding JFK Lancer conference — which was also scheduled for Dallas in a similar time frame — was canceled due to lack of registrations and higher costs. That means the JFK Historical Group’s event is flying solo.

The group has been doing conferences at various locations since 2013, including Dallas since 2022, said the event’s head, David Denton, a history professor at Olney Central College in Illinois.

There isn’t a particular theme or focus that ties all the presentations together, other than focusing on JFK with a sprinkling of material related to other political assassinations of the ‘60s.

“You’ve got different folks with different viewpoints,” Denton said. “We try to take a more expansive view and give people opportunities — as long as they’re just not way out there and their scholarship is decent.”

He mentioned a few highlights among approximately 30 scheduled presentations:

Chad Weaver, on a first-hand visit to the Bay of Pigs site in Cuba (6:15 p.m. Thu.)

Ryan Jones, with new information on the assassination of Martin Luther King Jr. (1 p.m. Fri.)

Brian Edwards, on ignored witnesses from the Dal-Tex Building (2 p.m. Fri.)

Mal Hyman on the media treatment of the assassination (4:10 p.m. Fri.)

Dick Russell, on the new book he co-authored with Rob Reiner and David Hoffman, “Who Killed JFK?” (1:45 p.m. Sat.)

A handful of researchers at Saturday night’s banquet answering the prompt: If you could put one person from the case on the stand to testify under oath, who would it be? (6:30 p.m. Sat.)

Other prominent presenters include visuals expert Robert Groden (9:20 a.m. Fri.) and medical scholar Dr. Gary Aguilar (10:55 a.m. Sat). JFK Facts’ Chad Nagle (3:25 p.m. Thu.) and Larry Schnapf (5:10 p.m. Fri.) are also on the docket. Nagle is focusing on the government’s destruction of records related to Lee Harvey Oswald; attorney Schnapf will speak on multiple topics, including the upcoming “November 1963” movie and updates on JFK-related litigation, among them developments related to the Zapruder film.

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In-person tickets range from $65 (banquet only) to $289 (full registration including two meals and the banquet), with other options in-between. Walk-up tickets for single days or single sessions are also available. The majority of the event — except the Thursday opening presentation and Sunday closing event — will be broadcast on Zoom ($65).

Denton said expected attendance is up about 30% from last year. He knows a portion of that is due to the Lancer cancellation, but he referenced a stronger social media marketing effort as the biggest reason.

“I’m even getting a little worried, because our ballroom’s supposed to hold 125, and we’re about there,” Denton said. “So, we’ll have a packed house the whole weekend.”

In the grand scheme, he said the conference is about historical truth and justice.

“We just hope that folks, especially all of those new folks that are coming this year, will come away with a better vision about what happened in Dallas, a greater truth, why it was significant, why it’s still relevant to today,” said Denton.

He referenced the famed scene from Oliver Stone’s “JFK,” in which Donald Sutherland’s “X” character lays out the assassination to Jim Garrison, played by Kevin Costner:

“We should all be suckers for the truth, right?”