Badlands is a 6-part graphic series published by Dark Horse in 1991, depicting the journey of a JFK assassin to Dealey Plaza in November 1963. And he's not Lee Harvey Oswald. Story by Steven Grant and art by Vince Giarrano, both well-known to fans of Marvel Comics.

Meet Conrad Bremen, known much to his annoyance, as “Connie.” He’s a two-bit punk hunk in Texas circa 1963 who succumbs to the strong-arm tactics of a guy named Janetty and the machinations of a sexy girl whose JFK-hating millionaire father seems to be pulling the strings for a couple of guys named Sam (Giancana) and Carlos (Marcello).

Connie finds himself (like a sap named Oswald) roped into escalating crime jobs that culminate with an assignment he’d better not refuse if he wants to keep breathing: taking a shot at the President on his upcoming visit to Dallas. Connie does the deed and escapes to Mexico, where his past catches up with him in the form of the girl, the father, and the CIA-adjacent mechanics who don’t want him talking about the ambush in Dealey Plaza or the late unlamented Lee Harvey Oswald.

Welcome to “Badlands,” a six-comic series written by Steven Grant and drawn by Vince Giarrano, and published in 1991. A veteran comic book writer for Marvel and DC, Grant evokes an …