JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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Gerry Simone's avatar
Gerry Simone
7dEdited

As a Canadian who hasn't been too happy about Trump's position vis-a-vis Canada, I wasn't sure about travelling to Dallas this November. But I have attended almost yearly in the past few years, and was looking forward to enjoying this year's via remotely, online. Sorry to hear that the Lancer Conference was cancelled. It was my go to Conference, and great to see all my American friends and researchers there. I've attended Professor Denton's conference in the past with day passes. His line-up for this year looks great (e.g. Tosh Plumlee, & many others). He will have a digitally-recorded version available later.

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Mary W Maxwell's avatar
Mary W Maxwell
7d

I suggest you guys all wake up one day and find out that JFK's son John is NOT the dark-haired boy who played that role for many years and died in 1999. You would be very interested, and the boy in question, now age 65 in Bullhead City AZ, could be very helpful to your work. PDF:

https://21a6f9ee-8fbd-4662-b059-4b39ac01dae4.usrfiles.com/ugd/21a6f9_413324984a8749eaad997610f6e81d6c.pdf

see me at MaxwellM.substack.com, or at my website ConstitutionAndTruth.com

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