The JFK Lancer conference, which for three decades has been one of the premier annual gatherings for JFK assassination research, has been canceled for 2026.

Organizers cited low registration and higher costs for the move. This year’s event, which had been scheduled for Nov. 19-21 in Dallas, was to feature such assassination research stalwarts as Dr. Gary Aguilar, Bill Simpich, Dick Russell, Lisa Pease, Jeff Meek, Tom O’Neill, and JFK Facts’ own Larry Schnapf, among many others.

“It is with sincere regret that we announce the cancellation of the 30th Annual JFK Lancer November In Dallas Conference, scheduled for November 19–21, 2026. This was not an easy decision, especially as we prepared to celebrate such an important milestone. Lower-than-anticipated registration and rising travel costs have made this year’s event increasingly difficult to sustain. Combined with personal and family responsibilities that have required additional attention, we ultimately felt cancellation was the most responsible decision. Most importantly, I want to express my heartfelt gratitude to our attendees, speakers, and volunteers. Your time, dedication, and continued support have made November In Dallas possible for nearly three decades. I sincerely apologize for the disappointment and inconvenience this cancellation may cause, particularly to those who had already made plans to join us. All purchased tickets will be fully refunded, and registered attendees will be contacted directly with further details. Although this is not how we envisioned celebrating our 30th anniversary, our commitment to continuing Debra Conway’s legacy and the work of JFK Lancer remains unchanged. Thank you for your understanding and for being such an important part of this community. With sincere appreciation, Gabriella Glenn Owner, JFK Lancer Publications and Productions

JFK Lancer Productions and Publications was founded in 1995, spearheaded by Deb Conway and Thomas Jones. It held its first conference in 1996.

For those who may have already booked travel to Dallas to attend Lancer, another conference, organized by The JFK Historical Group, will take place at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel Dallas - Market Center over approximately the same dates. JFK Facts’ Chad Nagle and Schnapf will be presenting among over two dozen speakers.

Organizers are inviting those stranded by the Lancer cancellation to join them. Email Gary Fannin at jfkgenius@yahoo.com or go directly to their website, jfkhistorical.com, to learn more.