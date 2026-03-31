Left and Right: Lyndon B. Johnson and John F. Kennedy. Center: Evelyn Lincoln, President Kennedy’s personal White House secretary

Jefferson Morley recently wrote an article on JFK Facts about Evelyn Lincoln’s unpublished memoir, “I Was There,” written in the 1980s. It is interesting that she said “From the catbird seat that I had during my 12 years as John F. Kennedy’s Personal Secretary I would have to say that, in my opinion, President Kennedy’s death in Dallas, Texas, was a deliberate professional political murder, planned by a group in government who wanted him removed from office.”

This, in fact, is not new information: We were already aware that she had these views. She firmly believed JFK was a victim of a conspiracy. She told Richard Duncan, a teacher at Northside Middle School in Roanoke on Oct. 7, 1994:

“As far as the assassination is concerned it is my belief that there was a conspiracy because there were those that disliked him and felt the only way to get rid of him was to assassinate him. These five conspirators, in my opinion, were Lyndon B. Johnson, J. Edgar Hoover, the Mafia, the CIA, and the Cubans in Florida.”

In her recently declassified Addenda, she adds the possibility that others were involved. She suggests the Ku Klux Klan because of JFK’s policies on civil rights. Another possible enemy: hawks in the military who were upset by his statement during an exchange at a Press Conference on Oct. 31:

Reporter: Mr. President, back to the question of troop reductions … is there any speedup in the withdrawal from Vietnam intended? President: Well, as you know, when Secretary McNamara and General Taylor came back, they announced that would expect to withdraw a thousand men from South Vietnam before the end of the year, and there has been reference to that by General Harkins. If we are able to do that, that would be our schedule.

Left: Evelyn Lincoln in 1960 (Credit: commplacefacts.com) ; Right: Visiting JFK’s grave on the 4th anniversary of his assassination (Credit: Helmer Reenberg/YouTube)

All she has done in her unpublished memo is to list all of JFK’s enemies. However, she provides no evidence that any of these people were responsible for his death. Therefore, her memoir is not relevant to any serious investigation into the assassination.

JFK on LBJ

The most important contribution that Evelyn Lincoln made to the investigation is her book, “Kennedy and Johnson” (1968), in which she provides us with insight into JFK’s attitude towards Lyndon Johnson. Lincoln explains that JFK was worried about the consequences of the Bobby Baker scandal:

The Bobby Baker case came to light in September 1963 when a vending company filed a suit against Baker for not fulfilling a contract. The news and the reports that were filtering in about Bobby and his transactions were disturbing to the occupants of the White House for two reasons. First, Bobby Baker had used his connections to help swing doubtful business deals his way. Although he was no longer on Mr. Johnson’s staff, he had a way of beginning a business conversation with, “Well, Lyndon told me the other day.” If you worked for a United States Senator, Democratic or Republican, you knew Bobby Baker, Secretary to the Majority. His relationship with Mr. Johnson, then Majority Leader, was extremely close.

She then quotes LBJ as saying, “Bobby is my strong right arm. He is the last person I see at night and the first person I see in the morning.”

Lincoln points out:

Senator John Williams, a Republican from Delaware, became interested in the case and started to do some investigating on his own. … At the same time, the Department of Justice started an investigation. They both dug in more deeply. Pressures were mounting, Bobby Baker was in trouble and on October 7, 1963, he resigned.

JFK now saw LBJ as a liability and that the Bobby Baker scandal had the potential to damage the administration. The next extract from the book is important in understanding the possible involvement of LBJ in the assassination and its cover-up.

As Mr. Kennedy sat in the rocker in my office, his head resting on its back he placed his left leg across his right knee. He rocked slightly as he talked. In a slow pensive voice he said to me, “You know if I am re-elected in sixty-four, I am going to spend more and more time toward making government service an honorable career. I would like to tailor the executive and legislative branches of government so that they can keep up with the tremendous strides and progress being made in other fields. I am going to advocate changing some of the outmoded rules and regulations in the Congress, such as the seniority rule. To do this I will need as a running mate in sixty-four a man who believes as I do.” … I was fascinated by this conversation and wrote it down verbatim in my diary. Now I asked, “Who is your choice as a running mate?” He looked straight ahead, and without hesitating he replied, “at this time I am thinking about Governor Terry Sanford of North Carolina. But it will not be Lyndon.”

JFK’s Realization

By November 1963, Kennedy realized that Johnson had become a liability as vice president, as he had been drawn into political scandals involving Fred Korth, Billie Sol Estes and Baker. According to James Wagenvoord, the editorial business manager at LIFE, the magazine was working on an article that would have revealed Johnson’s corrupt activities:

Beginning in later summer 1963 the magazine, based upon information fed from Bobby Kennedy and the Justice Department, had been developing a major newsbreak piece concerning Johnson and Bobby Baker. On publication Johnson would have been finished and off the 1964 ticket (reason the material was fed to us) and would probably have been facing prison time. At the time LIFE magazine was arguably the most important general news source in the US. The top management of Time Inc. was closely allied with the USA’s various intelligence agencies, and we were used after by the Kennedy Justice Department as a conduit to the public.

Phil Brennan, a journalist working for The National Review, argued that the Washington press corps had buried the stories about the Baker scandal and the connections with Johnson. However, John J. Williams, the Republican Party senator for Delaware, called upon the Committee on Rules and Administration to investigate the financial and business interests and possible improprieties of Baker. Brennan points out: “A few days later, the attorney general, Bobby Kennedy, called five of Washington’s top reporters into his office and told them it was now open season on Lyndon Johnson. It’s OK, he told them, to go after the story they were ignoring out of deference to the administration.”

Left to Right: Bobby Baker in 1964 (Credit: UPI) . Billy Sol Estes in September 1962 (Credit: Thomas O’Halloran/PhotoQuest) . Right: Fred Korth as Secretary of the Navy in January 1962 (Credit: JFK Library)

Williams was known as “Honest John” and “the conscience of the Senate” because of his investigations into the corrupt activities of officials in the Harry S. Truman and Dwight D. Eisenhower administrations. These included the demise and downfall of Gen. Harry H. Vaughan (1951) and Sherman Adams (1958).

In September 1963, Williams began to look into the business activities of Bobby Baker. On Oct. 7, Baker resigned from his post as Johnson’s Senate Secretary. Three days later, Williams introduced a resolution calling for an investigation by the Senate Rules Committee.

What Don Reynolds Said

Don B. Reynolds was a friend of Baker. In 1957 Reynolds was asked to arrange Johnson’s life insurance policy.

That was in 1957, only two years after Senate Majority Leader Johnson had suffered a heart attack. The Senator was having trouble finding an insurance company that would give him life insurance. Reynolds went looking on Johnson’s behalf, talked to three companies, and finally found that the Manhattan Life Insurance Co. would write the policy. Manhattan issued a first policy of $50,000, and shortly afterward, when it had covered part of its risk through a reinsurance company, issued another policy of $50,000 for Johnson.

Baker also introduced Reynolds to a large number of people that brought about signed insurance deals for him. These included Truman, Jimmy Hoffa, Fred Black, Matthew H. McCloskey and Nancy Carole Tyler. Baker admitted in his autobiography, “Wheeling and Dealing” (1978): “I had entered into an agreement with Reynolds, a fellow South Carolinian, to steer insurance customers to him in exchange for a small piece of the business and a commission on any policies he wrote as a result of my efforts.”

Reynolds claimed that over 10 years he had “paid Baker some $15,000 for putting him in touch with the right people.” At a closed session on Nov. 22, 1963, Reynolds told B. Everett Jordan and his Committee on Rules and Administration that Johnson had demanded that he provide kickbacks in return for him agreeing to this life insurance policy. This included a $585 Magnavox stereo. Reynolds was also told by Walter Jenkins that he had to pay for $1,200 worth of advertising on KTBC, Johnson’s television station in Austin. Sen. Robert Byrd asked Reynolds if he had evidence that the stereo was a gift from him. Reynolds replied: “The invoice delivered to Johnson’s home showed that the charges were to be Reynolds.”

In his autobiography. Baker admitted that Reynolds was telling the truth about being forced to advertise on KTBC:

Johnson was supersensitive to criticism that he used his public offices to add to his personal wealth, which was founded on radio and television properties. He avidly promoted the fiction that Lady Bird Johnson was the business genius. ... It was no accident that Austin, Texas, was for years the only city of its size with only one television station. Johnson had friends in high places among those who controlled the broadcast industry. George Smathers was his man in the Senate. Bob Bartley, a member of the Federal Communications Commission, just happened to be a nephew to LBJ’s patron, Speaker Sam Rayburn.”

Reynolds also told of seeing a suitcase full of money that Baker described as a “$100,000 payoff to Johnson for his role in securing the Fort Worth TFX contract.” Reynolds provided evidence against McCloskey as well, suggesting that he give $25,000 to Baker to secure the contract to build the District of Columbia Stadium.

Left: Donald B. Reynolds and wife in 1948; Reynolds in 1964; Sen. John J. Williams on the cover of Oct. 13, 1952, issue of Time ( Credit: thedonreynoldsstory.com)

According to the New York Times:

He (Reynolds) charged that Mr. Baker had received a $25,000 contribution for the 1960 Democratic Presidential campaign from Matthew H. McCloskey, builder of the $20 million D.C. Stadium in Washington, a prominent Democratic fund-raiser. The contribution, he said, was in the form of an overpayment by the McCloskey concern for a premium on a performance bond for the stadium that Mr. Reynolds’s company had written. Mr. Reynolds said he had turned the money over to Mr. Baker on Mr. McCloskey’s instructions.

On November 22

Reynolds’ testimony came to an end when news arrived that President Kennedy had been assassinated. Abe Fortas, a lawyer who represented both Johnson and Baker, worked behind the scenes to keep this information from the public. Johnson arranged for a smear campaign to be organized against Reynolds, and Hoover passed the FBI file on Reynolds to LBJ to help him do it.

Reynolds began telling friends and associates that Johnson was involved in the assassination of Kennedy. According to an FBI memorandum, Reynolds had divulged incriminating information to an insurance executive.

J. Edgar Hoover of the FBI had collected sufficient data to prove that President Johnson was involved in the assassination of the late President Kennedy. Reynolds stated that Governor Connally of Texas had been an accomplice of President Johnson’s in the assassination of the late President Kennedy. Reynolds also told Megill that Clint Murchison had kept Oswald in a hotel in Dallas for several days prior to the assassination.

According to an interview that Reynolds gave to the Federal Bureau of Investigation:

Reynolds prefaced his comments with the statement that he had been a longtime friend and associate of Robert G. Baker, a former Secretary for the Majority, United States Senate. He said on Janu. 20, 1961, on the inauguration of President Kennedy, he, Reynolds, spent the majority of the day in Baker’s offices or in the Capitol Rotunda. He stated there were many people present in Baker’s office during the day, including his wife. Reynolds said that during a discussion with Baker on that date, Baker stated while referring to the swearing in of Kennedy, words to the effect that the s.o.b is being sworn in, but he will never live his term out. He will die a violent death.

‘Not a Damned Thing Wrong’

On Jan. 10, 1964, Johnson telephoned his friend Smathers and asked him to do what he could to stop the Committee on Rules and Administration from releasing Reynolds’ testimony:

“They had this damned fool insurance man, in and they had him in a secret session and Bobby (Baker) gave me a record player and Bobby got the record player from the insurance man (Don Reynolds). I didn’t know a damned thing about it. Never heard of it till this happened. But I paid $88,000 worth of premiums and, by God, they could afford to give me a Cadillac if they’d wanted to and there’d have been not a goddamned thing wrong with it. ... There’s nothing wrong with it. There’s not a damned thing wrong. So Walter Jenkins explained it all in his statement.”

Smathers replied that he would try to persuade B. Everett Jordan to suppress the testimony.

However, on Jan. 17, 1964, the Committee on Rules and Administration voted to release Reynolds’ secret testimony to the public. Johnson responded by leaking information from Reynolds’ FBI file to Drew Pearson and Jack Anderson. On Feb. 5, 1964, the Washington Post reported that Reynolds had lied about his academic success at West Point. The article also claimed that Reynolds had been a supporter of Joseph McCarthy and had accused business rivals of being secret members of the American Communist Party. It was furthermore revealed that Reynolds had made anti-Semitic remarks while in Berlin in 1953.

The New York Times reported that Johnson had used information from secret government documents to smear Reynolds. It also reported that Johnson’s officials had been applying pressure on the editors of newspapers not to print information that had been disclosed by Reynolds in front of the Senate Rules Committee. “Revelations that persons in or close to the White House had had a hand in making available such information to impugn Mr. Reynolds’s testimony has caused sharp criticism from Republican members of Congress and from some segments of the press.”

Of course, none of this information provides any evidence that LBJ was involved in the assassination of JFK and its cover-up. What it does do is to show that LBJ was a lucky politician. Napoleon Bonaparte has been quoted as saying: “I’d rather have a lucky general than a good one.” Napoleon believed that “luck” in a commander was a byproduct of a “prepared mind” — the ability to recognize and seize a passing opportunity that others might miss.

Yes, that sounds like LBJ.

John Simkin is founder of SpartacusEducational, a site devoted to original source materials materials related to history, politics, and society, which AI Gemini Pro Deep Research describes as “a monumental achievement in digital pedagogy.”