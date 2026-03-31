JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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SIMKIN JOHN's avatar
SIMKIN JOHN
5d

I would have had to write a very long article to show all the connections between LBJ and the assassination. One of LBJ's most interesting contacts was Malcolm Wallace.

https://spartacus-educational.com/JFKwallaceM.htm

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SIMKIN JOHN's avatar
SIMKIN JOHN
5d

It has been suggested that it would not have been in the interest of Robert Kennedy to provide information about the illegal activities of LBJ. I disagree.

The FBI first became of Bobby Baker’s corrupt activities in November 1962, after electronic microphones ("bugs") placed in the offices of Ed Levinson, who was suspected of being an important member of the Mafia. The FBI agent notified FBI chief J. Edgar Hoover of the references early in 1963 because, "I thought it was important for Washington to be aware of the possible political influence of Ed Levinson."

Hoover also passed this information onto LBJ because he knew Baker was closely linked to the vice-president. Phil Brennan, a journalist working for The National Review, argued that the Washington press corps had buried the stories about Bobby Baker corrupt activities and the connections with Johnson.

However, John J. Williams, the Republican Party senator for Delaware, found out about this and in September 1963 called upon the Committee on Rules and Administration to conduct an investigation of the financial and business interests and possible improprieties of Baker. Brennan points out: "A few days later, the attorney general, Bobby Kennedy, called five of Washington's top reporters into his office and told them it was now open season on Lyndon Johnson. It's OK, he told them, to go after the story they were ignoring out of deference to the administration."

Bobby Kennedy and other JFK political advisers were appalled when he decided to have LBJ as his running-mate. They all knew that LBJ was corrupt and although he might help win Texas, in the long-term, his place on the team, could damage the presidency. RFK now knew that when the Committee on Rules and Administration reported back it would bring about bad press for JFK. It was considered that the best strategy was to get rid of LBJ as soon as possible so that it would not be the main topic of the 1964 Presidential Election. LBJ was tipped off about this in November 1963 by Everett Jordan, the Democratic chairman of the committee. If JFK had not been killed LBJ would have been forced from office. Even if LBJ had not been involved in the conspiracy to kill JFK, he had every reason to want the world to believe that Lee Harvey Oswald, a man with no links to LBJ, to be a lone-gunman.

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