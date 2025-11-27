JFK Facts

Mark Loebel
3h

I’ve chosen not to view the ABC nonsense. Avoiding unnecessary anger on an incredibly important topic. Project Mockingbird lives. I thank those who have the fortitude to stand up to and resist the continuing stonewalling, distorting and lying. Thank you Jeff, Larry, Chad and many others.

I continue to be taken aback by the forces that want to deny so many facts that have come to light over six decades plus, many in the last year. Why?

They prefer that we don’t ask so many questions. They prefer that the many who were alive and remember and witnessed JFK, the coup and the coverup just die off. Many have. They prefer as well that the many younger heros who weren’t there but care about and investigate and resist the deep state stonewalling just go away and stop questioning. They’re scared the nation might realize the nightmare of Vietnam and many wars since would likely have been avoided as well as a 38 trillion dollar debt. They’re counting on the nation to eventually dumb down and just not care.

I trust Luna. I just hope she continues the pursuit with Ratcliffe and other sources. The slow as molasses process is somewhat alarming.

