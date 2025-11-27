Chad Nagle won’t be around tonight, but feel free to tune in at the usual time to talk with me about America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963.

While we have much to be thankful for this year in light of all the assassination related files finally disclosed in full — and a declassification process that’s still happening — many of you have expressed dismay and disappointment at the network TV documentary “Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?” which aired on Monday on ABC.

This Thanksgiving Day, let’s have a good old collective moan about this latest turkey of mainstream journalism. ABC had a golden opportunity to talk about the new JFK files and what they mean for the historical record. Instead, the network decided to rehash an outdated narrative, sidelining Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets; JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley; and documentary filmmakers Oliver Stone and James DiEugenio.

Meanwhile, ABC presented a slew of reporters and broadcast journalists as experts on a historical episode they had never researched in depth, and one Warren Report defender used old animation to try to uphold the preposterous “Single Bullet Theory.”

