JFK Live: About That ABC Documentary...
Join me to discuss legacy media's latest travesty on the assassination
Chad Nagle won’t be around tonight, but feel free to tune in at the usual time to talk with me about America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President Kennedy in 1963.
While we have much to be thankful for this year in light of all the assassination related files finally disclosed in full — and a declassification process that’s still happening — many of you have expressed dismay and disappointment at the network TV documentary “Truth and Lies: Who Killed JFK?” which aired on Monday on ABC.
This Thanksgiving Day, let’s have a good old collective moan about this latest turkey of mainstream journalism. ABC had a golden opportunity to talk about the new JFK files and what they mean for the historical record. Instead, the network decided to rehash an outdated narrative, sidelining Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets; JFK Facts editor Jefferson Morley; and documentary filmmakers Oliver Stone and James DiEugenio.
Meanwhile, ABC presented a slew of reporters and broadcast journalists as experts on a historical episode they had never researched in depth, and one Warren Report defender used old animation to try to uphold the preposterous “Single Bullet Theory.”
After that, I’ll open the call up for Q&A and another freewheeling discussion of this momentous episode in American history.
Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.
The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.
Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)
JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I’ve chosen not to view the ABC nonsense. Avoiding unnecessary anger on an incredibly important topic. Project Mockingbird lives. I thank those who have the fortitude to stand up to and resist the continuing stonewalling, distorting and lying. Thank you Jeff, Larry, Chad and many others.
I continue to be taken aback by the forces that want to deny so many facts that have come to light over six decades plus, many in the last year. Why?
They prefer that we don’t ask so many questions. They prefer that the many who were alive and remember and witnessed JFK, the coup and the coverup just die off. Many have. They prefer as well that the many younger heros who weren’t there but care about and investigate and resist the deep state stonewalling just go away and stop questioning. They’re scared the nation might realize the nightmare of Vietnam and many wars since would likely have been avoided as well as a 38 trillion dollar debt. They’re counting on the nation to eventually dumb down and just not care.
I trust Luna. I just hope she continues the pursuit with Ratcliffe and other sources. The slow as molasses process is somewhat alarming.