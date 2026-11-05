Join host Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Today, Larry published an article at JFK Facts about a current legal dispute involving the so-called Zapruder film — the 26-second, 8-mm home movie shot by Dallas dressmaker Abraham Zapruder capturing the fatal wounding of JFK on Nov. 22, 1963. The National Archives (NARA) has done a deal with the Sixth Floor Museum in Dealey Plaza that circumvents the law governing JFK records, leaving the film in the Museum’s hands.

Tonight, attorney Mark Javitch will explain the current fate of the so-called Zapruder film The best copy of that film currently resides with the Sixth Floor Museum in Dealey Plaza, and that NARA has decided to let the museum keep it. Javitch represents the Forum on Open Access to Government Records, which is currently suing the Museum and NARA.

Javitch will explain why this contravenes prevailing law. Judge John Tunheim, the former chairman of the Assassination Records Review Board (ARRB), has confirmed that the best copy of the “Z film” should be available to the general public — i.e., at NARA — under the JFK Records Act of 1992. Yet NARA has seen fit somehow to allow the Sixth Floor Museum retain it indefinitely. Legal action to remedy the situation is now under way.

This is a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and we can open it up however you want.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)