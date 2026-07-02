Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Tonight, veteran assassination researcher Dick Russell, author of “The Man Who Knew Too Much” (2003), “On the Trail of the JFK Assassins (2023), and many other books will be on to share his knowledge and expertise.

After Tuesday’s hearing of the Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets on the history and legacy of the CIA’s MKULTRA program, Dick posted an article to his Substack page entitled, “Mind Control and the JFK Assassination,” which all JFK Facts readers should check out. He knows a lot about MKULTRA.

Tuesday’s hearing finally conveyed to the American and world public the essential nature of the illegal MKULTRA program. While not originally believed to have had any relationship to the ambush in Dealey Plaza, MKULTRA’s link to the accused assassin’s killer, Jack Ruby, was later revealed in the person of Ruby’s prison psychiatrist, Louis Jolyon “Jolly” West.

We look forward to hearing Dick Russell’s insights and expertise.

On This Day

As for anniversaries, which we always like to share with these notices, not too many significant ones related to JFK today. However, the FBI did produce a report exactly 62 years ago, on Jul. 2, 1964, after Dallas Secret Service chief Forrest Sorrels’ visited the home of Marguerite Oswald, mother of JFK’s accused assassin, in May of that year.

Though Mrs. Oswald wasn’t famous for soundness of mind, she had good reason to suspect that Sorrels was visiting her under false pretenses, as she reported to the FBI.

Sorrels told Mrs. Oswald that the Warren Commission “had lost their copies” of Commission Exhibit 202. It was a note from Lee Harvey Oswald to his mother, returning a twenty-dollar check she had sent him dated Dec. 18, 1959, and drawn from the First National Bank in Fort Worth, Texas. The enclosed note said,

“I can’t use this check — of course. Put the $20 bill in an envelope and send it to me. I’m also short of cash and need the rest. Love, Lee.”

The letter Marguerite sent to Lee with the check is not in evidence. But if she dated her check any time close to the time she sent it, then the Soviet stamp on Lee’s envelope returning it defies belief. It says Dec. 26, 1959, only six days after the date on the check.

The envelope containing a note Oswald sent to his mother features a Soviet post office stamp with “261259” in it. That signifies Dec. 26, 1959, only 6 days after the date on the check he was mailing back to his mother. (Credit: Mary Ferrell Foundation)

The notoriously slow Soviet mail system would not have processed both her letter and Lee’s in so short a time. CIA and KGB surveillance of Oswald’s mail would have slowed the process down even more. But even if Oswald was just an ordinary ne’er-do-well defector of no interest to U.S. or Soviet intelligence, his mail wouldn’t have moved so quickly.

Concerning Sorrel’s request, Marguerite Oswald told the FBI:

She said that the President’s Commission made three copies of all exhibits and she did not see how they could lose all three copies of this particular exhibit. She believed that Mr. SORRELS wanted this for some other person or else just wanted to get in the house and talk to her about something else. Mrs. Oswald said that she would gladly furnish a copy directly to the Commission or would cooperate with the FBI in giving the Commission a copy of Exhibit 202. She said that she would not furnish anything to the Secret Service.

Intriguingly, the FBI report says that, “SORRELS tried to ask her about some tape recording, but she cut him off and said she did not want to talk about the tape recording.” What “tape recording” was this? The FBI report doesn’t elaborate.

Forrest Sorrels stands out as a sinister figure in the assassination story. Although the movie “Parkland” (2013) is deeply flawed, it does feature one of actor Billy Bob Thornton’s best executed roles as the local Secret Service head honcho. After the ambush in Dealey Plaza, Sorrels confronts Abraham Zapruder (Paul Giamatti) in the dressmaker’s office to ask him whether he filmed the motorcade and asks where he was standing at the time.

On the area of the grassy knoll, Sorrels demands that Zapruder turn over his film as a matter of “national security”:

Sorrels: Sir, were you filming before the President was shot? Zapruder: Yeah. Sorrels: So you were standing on top of this, sir? Is that right? Zapruder: [Nods] Sorrels: [Gazing at Elm Street] Couldn’t be more than 30 yards away. [pause] Sir, will you allow me to take that film into my possession? Right now there are people out there that are ready to start a war. Now, the film in that camera is the only way we have to know what happened out here today, do you understand that? It’s a matter of national security. Zapruder: [Hesitant] I need to think. Sorrels: Sir, I’m no longer asking.

While “Parkland” doesn’t challenge the official history of the assassination, this scene captures a sense of mistrust in the immediate aftermath of the killing that gave rise to widespread suspicion of a cover-up. Less than 40 years before the film was made, the general public watched a movie that strongly suggested JFK had been hit from the front, in contravention of the “lone gunman” conclusion of the Warren Commission.

“Sir, I’m no longer asking.” Billy Bob Thornton as Dallas Secret Service chief Forrest Sorrels demands that Abraham Zapruder turn over his film in a scene from “Parkland” (2013) set in Dealey Plaza on the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1963 (Credit: IMDb)

We can talk about this, MKULTRA, and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)

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