Join co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

Tonight, we welcome veteran JFK author Mark Shaw. Well known for his detailed research into the mysterious death of investigative reporter Dorothy Kilgallen in 1965, Mark builds and develops on his previous work with his latest book, “Abuse of Power.” He also reexamines the assassination of Sen. Robert F. Kennedy in 1968 and connects it to the murders of JFK and Kilgallen.

Covers of three of many books Shaw has authored or co-authored: “Denial of Justice” (2018), “The Reporter Who Knew Too Much” (2024); and “Abuse of Power” (2025)

Feel free to ask questions of this prolific author and researcher, or to put your queries and concerns to all the participants during our usual freewheeling Q&A.

JFK Facts is continuing to seek assassination related records from federal agencies in 2026, and one focus will be on programs and operations involving CIA operations officer David Morales, subject of a recent 5-part “deep dive” series.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)