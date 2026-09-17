Join host Larry Schnapf tonight for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

This evening, scholarly researcher Greg Doudna will join us again. Greg spoke a few weeks ago on the Irving Sport Shop, where employee Dial Ryder worked as a gunsmith. He provided the FBI with a ticket indicating that Oswald had received service on Nov. 11, 1963, specifically to have a scope installed on his 6.5 mm Mannlicher-Carcano rifle. But Ryder did not believe either he or his boss had done the work. Greg has new details.

But Greg will also be discussing his research on flamboyant New Orleans lawyer Dean Andrews, who initially claimed that a man named Clay Bertrand had called him to represent Oswald on the weekend of the assassination. Andrews then denied this account when he testified to a grand jury. New Orleans district attorney Jim Garrison then convicted Andrews o…