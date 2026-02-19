Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

Tonight, JFK Facts editor-in-chief Jefferson Morley will be on the call to talk about the subject of his recent podcast appearance: the link between the murder of JFK and the State of Israel. Matt Crumpton, host of the Solving JFK podcast, interviewed Morley in a two-hour “rebuttal” episode wrapping up a 4-part series on JFK and Israel.

He will also touch on another subject, very much still in the news: Jeffrey Epstein.

Feel free to ask questions of this prolific researcher and author of three biographies on “founding fathers” of the CIA, and to put your queries and concerns to all the participants.

This time, we will write our questions in the chat thread to be vetted instead of doing the usual hand-raising routine. Otherwise, it’s still a freewheeling Q&A.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)