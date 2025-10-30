Join JFK Live co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle as we welcome JFK Facts editor Jeff Morley to talk about the latest news and developments in the assassination saga.

Most notably, the Russian government’s JFK dossier, delivered to the district office of Rep. Anna Paulina Luna on Oct. 14, provoked an immediate backlash on the Twittersphere commentariat from those branding the file “propaganda” and chiding the two-term congresswoman — who chairs the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets — for daring to accept the 386-page file from the Embassy of Russia.

Jeff will speak about the Russia file and whatever else he deems worthy of comment, then answer questions. After that, we’ll open it up for a freewheeling discussion on that momentous and tragic episode in U.S. history, the assassination of President Kennedy.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)