Yesterday, Axios — which first reported on the release of the George Joannides file in July — broke another big story. Marc Caputo has revealed the identity of a former CIA contractor who witnessed something disturbing in a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) in 2009. It pointed to the CIA’s deception of the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA), which investigated JFK’s death in the late 1970s.

JFK Facts broke the story of the whistleblower — who had chosen to remain anonymous — in summer of last year. MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” interviewed Caputo about the revelation earlier today. We will discuss the still-unfolding story tonight.

Co-host Larry Schnapf will also talk about his presentation on Carlos Marcello at the JFK Historical Group this morning. Why did New Orleans District Attorney Jim Garrison omit the “Marcello Angle” from his conspiracy investigation? What did the HSCA turn up about the possible involvement of Marcello and fellow Mafia boss Santos Trafficante?

After that, we will open the call up for Q&A and another freewheeling discussion of this momentous episode in American history.

