JFK Live: Join Us to Discuss CIA Assassinations Chief Bill Harvey, His FAA Cover in 1963, and More
The National Archives may be closed, but that can't stop us talking about the greatest 'cold case' in American history
Join JFK Live co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of all things JFK.
As the sensation of Jack Reid’s discovery concerning CIA assassination chief William King Harvey’s FAA cover in 1963 still settles in, we can talk about who at FAA might have authorized his fake credentials. Jack’s piece today offers very educated speculation.
In a press conference on Monday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chair of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, made reassuring statements that she will pursue Harvey’s records with the cooperation of CIA director John Ratcliffe. You can listen to her here:
We will, as always, take an inclusive approach to topics for debate in this freewheeling conversation. There is always a lot to talk about when it comes to JFK.
Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.
The podcast is a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.
Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)
JFK Facts is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I like listening to the podcast while walking would also like these to be up dated
This notice arrive 32 minutes before the start of the show. Is there a way to ensure the notices go out much earlier in the day as a reminder? I would've gladly turned off the Sawx/Yanks to join in. And, to repeat my earlier comment/question - when are the meetings going to be posted on-line as they used to be? The last one I can find is late May. ~ JB