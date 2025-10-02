Join JFK Live co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of all things JFK.

As the sensation of Jack Reid’s discovery concerning CIA assassination chief William King Harvey’s FAA cover in 1963 still settles in, we can talk about who at FAA might have authorized his fake credentials. Jack’s piece today offers very educated speculation.

In a press conference on Monday, Rep. Anna Paulina Luna (R-Fla.), chair of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, made reassuring statements that she will pursue Harvey’s records with the cooperation of CIA director John Ratcliffe. You can listen to her here:

