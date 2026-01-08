Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle as we launch JFK Live into the New Year and discuss the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963.

We will reflect on the late Robert Tanenbaum, who served as deputy chief counsel of the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) before resigning in protest in 1977. He recently appeared in the Paramount+ documentary, What the Doctors Saw (2023).

2026 holds promise for new releases via the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, led by Rep. Anna Paulina Luna. We’ll talk about what might be in store.

High on JFK Facts’ list of most wanted files are those related to David Sánchez Morales, operations chief at the CIA’s Miami Station at the time of the JFK’s murder. Morales was also a key protégé of William King Harvey, subject of several articles in the last few months. Larry Hancock and Chad Nagle launched a 5-part weekly series on Morales yesterday and will be on tonight to talk about that.

JFK Facts will soon begin rolling out translations and analysis of the Russian government’s dossier on the assassination, released to Rep. Luna in October and published as a bound volume by the Russian state archival agency on November 22. Jeff Morley and JFK Facts staff members involved in translating the document will attend too.

After that (if there’s still time), we’ll open the call up for Q&A and another freewheeling discussion of this momentous episode in American history.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600.)

