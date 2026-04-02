Join co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf, for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. My usual co-host, Chad Nagle, can’t make it tonight.

JFK’s personal White House secretary, Evelyn Lincoln, believed a conspiracy had felled her boss, and JFK Facts editor Jeff Morley found Lincoln’s lengthy written explanation of her beliefs in the JFK Library last week. On Tuesday, popular historian John Simkin expounded on the basis of her observations and why they’re important.

We can talk about that, and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)