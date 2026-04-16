Join co-hosts Jeff Morley, Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

It’s been 65 years since a CIA-trained army failed to overthrow Fidel Castro in Cuba. JFK’s refusal to authorize a full-scale invasion is often cited as motive for those who wanted him dead. Nothing from the official record so far has weakened that perception, and we can commemorate the event with a good discussion of the Bay of Pigs.

This weekend Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle are participating in a researchers’ summit and roundtable of the JFK Historical Group, entitled, “History Declassified: A Follow Up on the New Files.” Other luminaries include the Mary Ferrell Foundation’s own Bill Simpich. Bill and Larry will speak about the declassification process on Saturday morning; Chad will present on CIA officers Bill Harvey and David Sanchez Morales on Sunday afternoon.

It’s sponsored by Project JFK / CSI Dallas and Olney Central College.

Finally, Chad felt compelled to rise to the defense of the JFK Library today in response to a social media attack from a pundit with a very low opinion of all things Kennedy.

We can talk about these things and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)