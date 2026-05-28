Join co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

The U.S. Congress has appointed JFK Facts editor-in-chief Jefferson Morley as an official adviser in creating a report on the status of the JFK files. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, chair of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, announced the appointment on her X account on Monday. We wish Jeff luck as he takes a hiatus from JFK Facts and fields requests from the research community for outstanding records.

We will talk about the way forward in this ongoing disclosure initiative, and what members of the research community can do to help. Ask not what your country can do for you…

An Anniversary Filled with Intrigue

Sixty-three years ago today, the chief of the CIA’s Contract Personnel Division (CPD) requested covert security clearance for “Ops Officer” Boris Tarasoff, a Russian émigré employed by the Agency since the mid-1950s, for transfer to Mexico City in June 1963. The request was made on behalf of Douglas J. Feinglass, Tarasoff’s CIA pseudonym. Tarasoff was to be attached to the large and bustling CIA station in the Mexican capital.

Tarasoff transcribed recordings of CIA wiretaps in and out of the Soviet Embassy in Mexico. The CIA station delivered tapes to him daily via courier, and Boris’s native English-speaking wife, Anna Tarasoff (CIA pseudonym: Sandra Cazazzus; cryptonym: LIENVOY-16), helped him to produce Russian-to-English transcripts accurately and efficiently working from their home. The daughter of immigrants from Byelorussia (today’s Belarus), she knew a little Russian herself.

CIA personnel file photos of Boris and Anna Tarasoff (Credit: CIA)

Four months after the CIA requested covert security clearance for Boris Tarasoff, its wiretap operation (cryptonym: LIENVOY) recorded a couple of calls to the Soviet Embassy that — according to Tarasoff — created a bit of a stir at the CIA station.

Most likely on Monday, Sep. 30, 1963, Tarasoff received the tape of a call made to the Soviet Embassy on Saturday, Sep. 28, and produced a transcript for it. He then received urgent instructions from his excited contact to try to work out the caller’s identity. The Soviet Embassy was closed for consular business on Saturdays, so no one there should have taken the call. Tarasoff could only guess why the station was so “hot about the whole thing,” but he promised to look out for a name or some kind of identification in upcoming tapes.

Then he received a tape made on Tuesday, Oct. 1, in which a caller identifying himself as “Lee Oswald” asked a Soviet Embassy official whether there had been any progress made on his Soviet visa application, the one he’d inquired about in person on Saturday. Tarasoff recognized the voice of “Oswald” as the Saturday caller’s, and he recorded that in the Tuesday call’s transcript. Tarasoff said the caller spoke “terrible, hardly recognizable Russian.” He made no connection at the time between the Soviet defector Lee Oswald, who was fluent in Tarasoff’s native tongue, and this “Lee Oswald.”

The Warren Commission never summoned either Boris or Anna Tarasoff to testify or even tried to locate them. But when the House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) convened in late 1976, one of its first orders of business was interviewing Boris and Anna (now retired) at their home in Guadalajara, Mexico. In these Nov. 29 and 30, 1976, interviews, the couple talked about the Oswald episode and how they dealt with it back in 1963. Both were surprised that no investigative body had ever called them to relate their experiences.

Immediately after JFK’s death, the FBI had begun investigating the mystery in Mexico City. But the CIA reported having destroyed all recordings of the “Oswald” calls before the ambush in Dealey Plaza had even happened. This turned out to be a lie, but to this day, no member of the general public has ever heard any of the tapes the CIA made. We have only transcripts, and Boris Tarasoff struggled to remember their details from 13-15 years earlier when he testified to the HSCA. Had they been retyped? Were they altered?

Anna Tarasoff even insisted — both in 1976 and later under oath on Capitol Hill in 1978 — that she recalled another transcript, in which “Oswald” requested financial assistance from the Soviets to relocate to the USSR. No such transcript has ever surfaced publicly.

On the morning after the assassination, President Lyndon Johnson spoke with FBI Director J. Edgar Hoover for about 15 minutes. The call was routinely recorded, but Mary Ferrell Foundation President Rex Bradford discovered in 2002 that someone had erased the recording of that conversation, on a tape in the LBJ Library. All we have is a 2½-page transcript representing perhaps five minutes of talk but including the following exchange:

LBJ: Have you established any more about the visit to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico in September? JEH: No, that’s one angle that’s very confusing for this reason. We have up here the tape and the photograph of the man who was at the Soviet Embassy, using Oswald’s name. That picture and the tape do not correspond to this man’s voice, nor to his appearance. In other words, it appears that there is a second person who was at the Soviet Embassy down there.

Later in the same call, Hoover — who tells Johnson that the case against Oswald “as it stands now isn’t strong enough to be able to get a conviction” — stresses the importance of establishing the impersonator’s identity:

Now if we can identify this man who is at the Mexican Embassy at — the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City, the Embassy in Mexico City — this man Oswald has still denied everything. He doesn’t know anything about anything but the gun thing, of course, is a definite trend.

No one has ever publicly identified the man who impersonated Lee Harvey Oswald over the phone to the Soviet Embassy. Evidence emerged that someone posed as Oswald in person in the Cuban Embassy on Sep. 27, 1963, as well, and also at the National Autonomous University of Mexico in late September. Witnesses described the man as being about 5 feet, 2 inches tall.

The campus of Universidad Nacional Autónoma de México (UNAM) in 1955. In late September 1963, left-wing journalist Oscar Contreras said he and his associates met a very short man claiming to be Lee Harvey Oswald who wanted to go to Cuba and supported the Fair Play for Cuba Committee. (Credit: Gobierno CDMX)

Do we have any hope of clearing up the Mexico City Mystery?

In 2025, at the request of Chad Nagle, the National Archives released digitized versions of the long-classified typewriter ribbons that Boris and Anna Tarasoff used to create transcripts of the calls. Downloadable as two very large PDF files (here and here), they were scanned at the direction of Chris Naylor, Executive for Research Services at NARA II.

The ribbons surely reflect a multitude of different instances of transcription, most having nothing to do with Oswald’s Mexico mystery. They also reveal letters and numerals that are clear but make no sense. Deciphering this gobbledygook, assuming it were even possible, could prove expensive and time-consuming. Volunteers, anyone?

A segment of the typewriter ribbons used by Boris and Anna Tarasoff to write transcripts of wiretapped phone calls in and out of the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City in 1963. They were released in December 2025. (Credit: National Archives)

We can talk about the Tarasoffs and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)