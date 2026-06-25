Join co-hosts Chad Nagle and Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Sixty-three years ago today, Lee Harvey Oswald received a new passport. It was three months before he would make his trek to Mexico City from New Orleans via Texas. The new document, like the last one, recorded his height as 5 feet 11 inches and said his hair was brown and eyes were grey.

Left: Lee Harvey Oswald’s passport application made in New Orleans, dated Jun. 24, 1963; Right: ID pages of passport issued the next day (Credit: National Archives)

But that’s not what the person who interacted with Oswald the most inside the Cuban Consulate in Mexico City said. Sylvia Tirado Duran, the consular receptionist, told the HSCA that the man who confronted her repeatedly on Friday, Sep. 27, 1963, was about her height, and she was only 5 foot two. She also said the visitor had “almost white” hair.

Sylvia Tirado de Duran in a police mugshot taken shortly after the assassination (Credit: PBS Frontline)

The outgoing consul, Eusebio Azcué Lopez, had dealt with the visitor at length and ever got into a shouting match with him. He said the man had “blond hair,” was “thinner” than Oswald, and looked to be over 35 years old. He had a sort of “gangster looking face.” He did not look like the man in the photo of Oswald that HSCA investigators showed him.

Former Cuban consul in Mexico City Eusebio Azcué Lopez during the period of the House Select Committee on Assassinations in 1978 (Credit: HSCA)

The outgoing consul, Alfredo Mirabal Dìaz, said he didn’t get a good look at the visitor, only poking his head out of his office to see what all the commotion was about. The man looked about 30 and was “not very broad-shouldered but rather light and narrow build.” His head “was not a kind of round head, but rather narrow.” The man was “rather small.”

Cuban Consul Alfredo MIrabal Dìaz (center) in an undated photograph taken by the CIA’s surveillance team in Mexico City (Credit: HSCA)

Will we ever know what really happened in Mexico City? We can talk about this and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)