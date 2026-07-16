JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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edward connor's avatar
edward connor
5h

Who the hell is Ash Carter and why should we pay any attention to him?

As for "buffs," the archives of this site will reflect that I called the bluff of the late Dr. John McAdams. He claimed there was no evidence LHO could have offered at trial to rebut the charge that he murdered JFK. I mentioned the paraffin test, which was negative for LHO having fired a rifle that day. He claimed the test was a flawed anachronism of Texas law. I cited then current Texas appellate reports that upheld the admissibility of the paraffin test.

McAdams refused to accept the obvious: that a competent defense attorney could have introduced the test results as evidence of innocence. But he paid me the ultimate honor:' "You are not a buff," he said.

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Don's avatar
Don
6h

I’d much rather be a “Conspiracy Buff” than a Lone Nut Buff. Lone Nut Buffs are amongst the biggest losers on the planet.

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