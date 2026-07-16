Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Landmark Anniversary

This week marked the one-year anniversary of a frontpage article in the Washington Post on previously unacknowledged ties between the accused assassin of President Kennedy and the CIA. The report by Tom Jackman, entitled “CIA reveals more of its connections to Lee Harvey Oswald,” confirmed — with proof, not theory — that America’s premier spy agency had always lied about the true nature and extent of its knowledge of — and links to — Oswald, ever since the very day of JFK’s murder.

The revelation established a landmark in the history of assassination research.

It neither proved or disproved any theory. It didnt precisely define the link between Oswald and the CIA either. But as an achievement of the declassification process that began with President Trump’s Executive Order 14176 in January 2025, followed by formation of the House Oversight Committee’s Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets, the story marked the dawn of a new era in the quest for the truth behind JFK’s death.

Headline of an article that appeared on Jul. 13, 2025 (updated Jul. 18, 2025), in the Washington Post, revealing proof that the CIA had always lied about the nature and extent of its knowledge of accused assassin of JFK (Credit: Washington Post)

What a pity, therefore, that some defenders of the assassination’s official history, embodied by the 1964 report of the President’s Commission on the Assassination of President John F. Kennedy (the Warren Report), have dug their heels in even deeper.

Purveyors of official orthodoxy on JFK either ignore the new fact-based evolution of the historical narrative or else openly hope to discredit it. Exemplifying persistent polarization between critics and loyalists of the Warren Report are different takes on a book published just over three weeks ago, “The Housewives Underground,” by Kaitlyn Tiffany.

On the one-year anniversary of the WaPo report, JFK Facts published Peter Voskamp’s review of Tiffany’s latest work, a triple-bio of first-generation assassination researchers Sylvia Meagher, Shirley Martin and Maggie Field. It is the first JFK assassination book to focus on women, a palpable minority among truth-seekers on the subject for no reason anyone can credibly discern. A woman penned this unusual, agenda-free tome.

Voskamp’s sensitive and insightful review rebutted (incidentally) a smug version appearing a week before. Former Esquire and Town & Country editor Ash Carter, now writing in the online AIR MAIL outlet, published “An Unhealthy Dose of Skepticism,” setting a tone of mockery and dismissal early on with a cautionary subhead:

How a handful of housewives dedicated to debunking the official account of the J.F.K. assassination unwittingly ushered in the age of the conspiracy theorist — from 9/11 truthers to One Direction’s “Larry” stans.

If you’re wondering what a “Larry” stan is, you have to wait until the second half of Carter’s screed to find out. Tiffany wrote another book, “Everything I Need I Get From You” (2022), about the English-Irish pop “boy band” One Direction, which sold tens of millions of albums from 2010-2016. A “Larry” stan is someone who entertains the theory that two of the group’s members were in a same-sex romantic relationship.

Writes Carter:

At some point, a sizable number of One Direction fans became convinced that Harry Styles and Louis Tomlinson were not just secretly in love but actually married to each other. These so-called Larrys (as in Harry + Louis) believe the band members’ forbidden desire has been kept under wraps by a secret network of bigoted record executives and entertainment journalists. Tomlinson’s baby with Briana Jungwirth? An obvious hoax. The Reddit subforum r/larrystylinson describes itself as “a community for those who know the truth.”

In other words, critics of the Warren Report and its 26 volumes — including the three subjects of Tiffany’s new book — are to be lumped in with any other navel-gazer by Ash Carter, who makes his contempt clear in a late paragraph:

Readers of The Housewives Underground will immediately recognize the assassination buff as the predecessor of the 9/11 truther, the Reddit sleuth, the live-streaming vigilante, the anti-vaxxer, the red-pilled YouTuber, the edgelord historian, and, in a terrible twist, the slain president’s own nephew. A further irony is that, if Meagher were alive today, she would find herself under suspicion as a longtime employee of the World Health Organization. (Though he is a prolific sower of paranoia, Donald Trump is no buff. That requires sustained concentration.)

The term “buff” or “buffs” appears no fewer than 21 times in reference to assassination researchers who suspect the government has always hidden material evidence about the ambush in Dealey Plaza 63 years ago. In the world of Carter and his class, and in contrast to the “history buff,” the “JFK assassination buff” is a low-brow crank or weirdo. Question the idea that Oswald acted alone and unaided — a proposition even the Warren Commission only proclaimed as the most credible version of events, not immutable fact – and you’re just another “QAnon” conspiracy freak.

Two manifest realities demonstrate the fallacy of Carter’s editorial line.

First, critics of the Warren Report long predate QAnon, which only emerged 10 years ago concurrent with the rise to power of Donald J. Trump. As author and researcher James DiEugenio has pointed out more than once, QAnon is a “faith-based movement.” Dissent from the idea of the Warren Report’s infallibility is more than six times older than QAnon.

The critical research community can’t qualify as a “movement” in any meaningful sense either, since no two critics have ever agreed on every detail of what they think really happened in Dallas. No rigid ideological diktat unites the “community of dissenters” to the official history of the assassination, which is in fact highly diverse.

By contrast, the social stratum of official history “buffs” is monolithic. All sing from the same song sheet; all read from the same bible. Their orthodoxy makes them a bore, and, unsurprisingly, Ash Carter’s review of “The Housewives Underground” is typically tedious.

The second truth undermining Carter’s tone of self-satisfaction is the thrust of the July 2025 WaPo report itself, since it proved beyond any doubt that the critics have been on to something all along. Mock as he may Sylvia Meagher, she contributed invaluably to the historical record with one book alone, “Accessories After the Fact” (1967).

She also composed an index for the Warren Report and its volumes, a great service to historians. Carter mentions her index but fails to acknowledge it as a worthwhile labor, never mind something the Warren Commission should have done itself in the first place.

Finally, all but the first two paragraphs of Carter’s dreary review lurk behind a paywall, which we at JFK Facts do understand. We all have to make a living somehow, after all. But if you want confirmation that Carter’s smug underlying thesis rests on thin evidentiary ice, you can read that for free. The second paragraph runs as follows:

Two months earlier, the Warren Commission had delivered its final report, pronouncing Lee Harvey Oswald guilty. Earl Warren, the chief justice of the Supreme Court, who headed the commission, felt they should also air the evidentiary record to show how they’d reached their verdict. Commissioner Allen Dulles thought it was a waste of money. “Nobody reads,” the former C.I.A. director said. In the end, Dulles was outvoted, and Congress approved the necessary funds. The $1 million cost was justified as a worthy investment in public trust, one that would reap dividends for years to come.

At least Carter puts the cracks in his foundation up front. As anyone who has looked into the motivation behind Dulles’ words knows, he wasn’t expressing opposition to spending money on publishing the report. He was trying to placate fellow commissioners concerned that nobody would believe it. If most Americans still don’t buy it after more than 60 years, Ash Carter would do well to admit that not all of these tens of millions of people are QAnon nutters.

Ash Carter, an editor and contributor to AIR MAIL (Credit: AIR MAIL)

We can talk about this and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)