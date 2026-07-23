JFK Live: Join Us Tonight
A regular participant will speak about the murder of Dallas police officer J.D. Tippit
Join me, Larry Schnapf, for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here. Chad Nagle, my usual cohost, is taking an indefinite leave of absence from JFK Live to concentrate on other work.
The Tippit Slaying
Researchers have long been aware of problems in the official account of the shooting death of Dallas police officer J.D. Tippit, blamed on the accused assassin of President Kennedy, Lee Harvey Oswald. Tonight, Dan Sigler will talk about discrepancies, inconsistencies and facts in the timeline of the Tippit killing.
Author of a historical novel about the JFK assassination, “Full Circle” (2025), Dan is a 20-year elected prosecutor in Adams County, Indiana, past president the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Association, and a member of the National College of Trial Lawyers.
We can talk about the Tippit killing and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.
Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.
Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)
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Is there a way to listen to the whole thing? I was at work