Join me, Larry Schnapf, for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here. Chad Nagle, my usual cohost, is taking an indefinite leave of absence from JFK Live to concentrate on other work.

The Tippit Slaying

Researchers have long been aware of problems in the official account of the shooting death of Dallas police officer J.D. Tippit, blamed on the accused assassin of President Kennedy, Lee Harvey Oswald. Tonight, Dan Sigler will talk about discrepancies, inconsistencies and facts in the timeline of the Tippit killing.

Author of a historical novel about the JFK assassination, “Full Circle” (2025), Dan is a 20-year elected prosecutor in Adams County, Indiana, past president the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Association, and a member of the National College of Trial Lawyers.

Left: ‘X’ marks the spot on East 10th Street in the Oak Cliff section of Dallas where J.D. Tippit was gunned down. Right: A memorial tells the story of how Lee Harvey Oswald shot Tippit to death 45 minutes after he killed JFK. (Credit: Chad Nagle)

We can talk about the Tippit killing and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)