Join host Larry Schnapf tonight for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

On This Day: Lee Harvey Oswald’s Unclear Whereabouts

Sixty-three years ago today, the FBI sent a memorandum to the CIA with details of Lee Harvey Oswald’s activities with the Fair Play for Cuba Committee during his time in New Orleans, including his arrest on Aug. 9. Supposedly, CIA headquarters only received the memo nine days later, on Oct. 4, when it was read by Ann Egerter of the Counterintelligence Staff’s Special Investigations Group (abbreviated CI/SIG).

Also on Sept. 24, 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald visited the unemployment office in New Orleans and spoke to claims interviewer Fred Christen, who reported the young ex-defector’s visit to the FBI. Oswald then reportedly returned to his apartment at 4905 Magazine St. to pick up his belongings.

His neighbor in the same buildin…