Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

Sixty-two years ago today, the FBI composed a one-page report based on information from an informant about a Brooklyn, New York, native named Charles Small (real name: Charles Nelson Smolikoff). A resident of Mexico City, Small was a leading figure in a loose organization of former and present members of the Communist Party USA (CPUSA) called the American Group of Communists in Mexico (ACGM) — and he was worried.

It turned out that Lee Harvey Oswald, the late accused assassin of President Kennedy, might have visited Small’s gift shop during his trip to Mexico in the fall of 1963. Small must have known U.S. intelligence was monitoring his store, since the ACGM had garnered increasing CIA interest over the past year and a half. A lot of American visitors to Small’s shop went on to Cuba from Mexico City. The CIA was watching and listening.

A June 1963 progress report for the CIA wiretapping program LIFEAT indicated that — from July 1962 to May 1963 — the Agency had passed 390 reels of “take” from its surveillance of the ACGM to the U.S. State Department for processing. A July 1963 report confirmed the CIA’s special interest in tapping Small’s individual telephone line as well.

Small’s gift shop sold jewelry, and the FBI thought that might have been where Oswald procured the bracelet he gave his wife Marina upon his return to Dallas.

The bracelet Oswald gave his wife after returning from Mexico had “Japan” engraved in it (just visible on the right). Investigators determined that no imports from Japan were sold in the shop of Charles Small in Mexico City. (Credit: FBI/National Archives)

The FBI also suspected that Oswald might have purchased the color postcards of Mexico City found among his possessions at Small’s shop. Small had returned to Mexico from a trip to New York City on Sunday, Sep. 29. Had Oswald visited while Small was away?

Black and white copies of two of the six color Mexico City postcards found among Oswald’s possessions appear as C.E. 2190. (Credit: Warren Commission)

The FBI investigated both and concluded Oswald hadn’t bought either at Small’s gift shop, and Small and his comrades likely breathed a sigh of relief once the Warren Report came out. But assassination researchers would be left with another void in the evidence that Oswald had ever visited Mexico City, something he denied in police custody.

In a more current vein, yesterday was the one-year anniversary of the second hearing of the House Task Force on the Declassification of Federal Secrets. That proceeding produced explosive testimony from five living witnesses, two to the assassination itself, three to inquiries into the crime. Tier-one legacy media ignored this hearing, but it was undeniably important in getting a realistic version of history into the congressional record.

We can talk about these subjects and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

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