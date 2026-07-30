Join me, Larry Schnapf, for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

On This Day

Sixty-two years ago today, the Warren Commission was in full swing. The lone gunman verdict had already taken shape, and it just remained for the panel to stitch up its preordained conclusion with the help of the FBI, publish it in bound volumes and put it all on a shelf ahead of the November 1964 elections.

But on July 30, 1964, Bureau investigators interviewed an 18-year-old Cuban exile named Annie Odio at her brother’s home in Miami. Annie and her sister, Silvia, recounted an experience that posed an obstacle to the commission’s “parti pris” verdict. They claimed to have met Lee Harvey Oswald in the company of a couple of Latin-looking men some time after 6:30 p.m. in late September 1963 at the entrance to Silvia’s Dallas apartment.

Silvia had already testified to the Warren Commission on July 22 and told the same story. On Dec. 18, 1963, FBI agents James P. Hosty and Bardwell D. Odum had interviewed Silvia at her home. Silvia Odio told Warren Commission counsel Wesley Liebeler:

The American was in the middle. They were leaning against the staircase. There was a tall one. Let me tell you, they both looked very greasy like the kind of low Cubans, not educated at all. And one was on the heavier side and had black hair. I recall one of them had glasses, if I remember. We have been trying to establish, my sister and I, the identity of this man. And one of them, the tall one, was the one called Leopoldo.

She remembered the other Latin-looking man’s name to be “something like Angelo.” As for the American, Odio had this to say:

And he said, “We wanted you to meet this American. His name is Leon Oswald.” He repeated it twice. Then my sister Annie by that time was standing near the door. She had come to see what was going on. And they introduced him as an American who was very interested in the Cuban cause.

The next day, Silvia remembered, she received a telephone call from “Leopoldo.” She imagined “it must have been Friday,” and that they had visited her on a Thursday night and told her they were leaving on a trip. He asked her what she had thought of the American, and she replied, “I didn’t think anything.” Then “Leopoldo” said:

“You know our idea is to introduce him to the underground in Cuba, because he is great, he is kind of nuts.” This was more or less — I can’t repeat the exact words, because he was kind of nuts. He told us we don’t have any guts, you Cubans, because President Kennedy should have been assassinated after the Bay of Pigs, and some Cubans should have done that, because he was the one that was holding the freedom of Cuba actually. And I started getting a little upset with the conversation. And he said, “It is so easy to do it.” He has told us. And he (Leopoldo) used two or three bad words, and I wouldn’t repeat it in Spanish. And he repeated again they were leaving for a trip and they would very much like to see me on their return to Dallas.

“Leopoldo” referred to the American as “Leon,” and both Silvia and Annie recognized the man in the newspapers and on TV under arrest as the American who had been in the company of “Leopoldo” and “Angelo” that night in late September 1963.

Silvia (left) and Annie Odio tell their story to PBS’s “Frontline” in 1993. (Credit: PBS)

When the FBI followed up with Annie on July 30, 1964, the young woman reported that a short time after the assassination, she had confronted her older sister about Oswald:

Miss ODIO mentioned to SILVIA that she had had the feeling that she had either met or seen OSWALD previously. SILVIA then remarked that OSWALD was the American who had accompanied the two Cubans to SILVIA’s apartment in late September 1963. Miss ODIO said that she then recalled that incident and realized that this was in fact the person of whom she had been thinking when she saw OSWALD on television.

How did the Warren Commission deal with this inconvenient account from before the assassination? On pp. 322-323 of its final report, it wrote that

Oswald could not have been in Dallas on the evening of either September 26 or 27, 1963. [The Commission] also developed considerable evidence that he was not in Dallas at any time between the beginning of September and October 3, 1963. … Although there is no firm evidence of the means by which Oswald traveled from New Orleans to Houston, on the first leg of his Mexico City trip, the Commission noted that a Continental Trailways bus leaving new Orleans at 12:30 p.m. on September 25 would have brought Oswald to Houston at 10:50 p.m. that evening. His presence on this bus would be consistent with other evidence before the Commission. There is strong evidence that on September 26, 1963, Oswald traveled on Continental Trailways bus No. 5133 which left Houston at 2:35 a.m. for Laredo, Tex.

The FBI, predictably, had provided the Commission with an “out” in explaining the story:

On September 16, 1964, the FBI located Loran Eugene Hall in Johnsandale, Calif. Hall has been identified as a participant in numerous anti-Castro activities. He told the FBI that in September of 1963 he was in Dallas, soliciting aid in connection with anti-Castro activities. He said he had visited Mrs. Odio. He was accompanied by Lawrence Howard, a Mexican-American from East Los Angeles and one William Seymour from Arizona. He stated that Seymour is similar in appearance to Lee Harvey Oswald; he speaks only a few words of Spanish, as Mrs. Odio had testified one of the men who visited her did. While the FBI had not yet completed its investigation into this matter at the time the report went to press, the Commission has concluded that Lee Harvey Oswald was not at Mrs. Odio’s apartment in September of 1963. (p. 324)

How convenient. The FBI hadn’t finished investigating a corroborated pre-assassination sighting of Oswald, but the Commission went ahead and published its final report anyway. The House Select Committee on Assassinations (HSCA) would write in the late 1970s:

This committee found no evidence to indicate that the FBI continued its investigation of this incident after the Warren Report was issued. (HSCA Final Report, Vol. IX, p. 60)

The committee did learn that the FBI interviewed both Howard and Seymour in September 1964. Both denied ever having visited Silvia Odio. Loran Hall then recanted his story of having visited Odio as well. When the HSCA asked Liebeler whether the Odio incident had ever been resolved to his satisfaction, he replied: “No, not really.”

Left to Right: Lawrence Howard, Loran Hall, William Seymour (Credit: HSCA).

To this day, no one has identified the mysterious men who paid a call on Annie and Silvia Odio, probably on Thursday, Sep. 26, 1963, and drove off in a car into the night. No passenger manifest of any bus ever listed Oswald among its travelers to Mexico City. That was about 20 hours by road from Dallas, and Oswald had reportedly showed up at the Cuban Embassy at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. Did he catch a night flight to Mexico?

We can talk about this and anything else on your mind in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)