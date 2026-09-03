Join host Larry Schnapf for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

On This Day

On Sept. 3, 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald visited claims interviewer Bobb Hunley (FBI informant “NO T-6”) at the local unemployment office in New Orleans. After Oswald left, Hunley immediately advised the FBI that the young ex-defector had signed a “continued interstate claim” (Form 1B-1), certifying that he was unemployed and looking for work.

Oswald had begun filling out such forms back in Texas, before he moved to Louisiana in April 1963. The Texas Employment Commission (TEC) in Austin, Texas, would mail Oswald’s unemployment checks to New Orleans on the basis of these 1B-1 forms.

But a chronology on the Mary Ferrell Foundation website notes anomalies that make this episode look out of the ordinary. First, the FBI studied Oswald’s signature on the back of the TEC warrants t…