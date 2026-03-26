Join me, Larry Schnapf, for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. My usual co-host, Chad Nagle, can’t make it tonight.

It’s been very quiet on the JFK Facts publishing front, so tonight we’ll open it up for whatever you want to talk about in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK.

Write your questions in the chat thread during the big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)