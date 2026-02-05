Join co-hosts Larry Schnapf and Chad Nagle for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest “cold case,” the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on November 22, 1963. Tonight we’ll do our usual freewheeling Q&A.

JFK Facts’ “deep dive” series on CIA operations officer David Morales, wrapped up yesterday with its fifth and final installment. We can talk about that key protégé of CIA assassinations chief William King Harvey. Co-author Larry Hancock plans to be on.

Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET.

The podcast is really just a big Zoom call, open to all. Comments and questions are welcome.

Go here to join the call. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)