Join host Larry Schnapf tonight for a discussion of the latest news and information related to America’s greatest cold case, the assassination of President John F. Kennedy on Nov. 22, 1963. The link to join is here.

A quick heads-up that next week — or at any rate in the near future — JFK Facts will be interviewing the producer of “November 1963,” the movie due out next month starring John Travolta as Johnny Roselli and Robert Carlyle as Jack Ruby.

On This Day: An Impostor Calls the Soviet Embassy

Sixty-three years ago today, the CIA picked up a call to the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City from a man identifying himself as “Lee Oswald.” The CIA station recorded the call as part of its LIENVOY operation, conducting audio surveillance of multiple lines going in and out of the Soviet diplomatic compound. The transcript runs as follows:

MO / the same person who phoned a day or so ago and spoke in broken Russian / speaks to OBYEDKOV. Hello, this is LEE OSWALD (phon) speaking. I was at your place last Saturday and spoke to the consul, and they said that they’d send a telegram to Washington, so I wanted to find out if you have anything new? But I don’t remember the name of that consul. OBY: KOSTIKOV. He is dark / hair or skin?/. LEE: Yes. My name is OSWALD. OBY: Just a minute I’ll find out. They say they haven’t received anything yet. LEE: Have they done anything? OBY: Yes, they say that a request has been sent out, but nothing has been received yet. LEE: And what…? /OBY hangs up/.

The “MO” in the transcript stands for “Man Outside,” in this case the man who called and spoke to an official in the Soviet embassy compound. The name “Obyedkov” (OBY) was inserted into the transcript to denote the Soviet Embassy commandant or chief of security, Ivan Obyedkov, an officer of the Soviet KGB.

But according to Oleg Nechiporenko, Obyedkov’s fellow KGB officer in the embassy, in his memoir, “Passport to Assassination” (1993): “Obyedkov could not remember having any such conversation.” Also, the CIA employee who transcribed the call said he couldn’t identify the Russian on the line, so he would have simply recorded him in the transcript as “MI” (Man Inside). Was the transcript edited and a new version made for some reason?

Soviet embassy employees in Mexico preparing to go on vacation in 1964. In shadow in the background, far right, is Ivan Obyedkov, embassy commandant and KGB officer. (Credit: Oleg Nechiporenko)

The caller who identified himself as “Lee Oswald” said he had visited the Soviet Embassy the previous Saturday, Sept. 28, and on that day the CIA had wiretapped a call from the same caller, who had not identified himself by name yet. The CIA transcriber, Boris Tarasoff, told Congress under oath in April 1978 that the CIA station in Mexico City was “very hot about the whole thing,” i.e., finding out the identity of the Saturday caller.

Tarasoff had transcribed the Saturday call as follows:

WO [Woman Outside] while waiting speaks in English to someone in the background: He said wait … Do you speak Russian? Yes. Why don’t you talk to him? … I don’t know … /MO takes the phone and says in broken Russian/ I was in your embassy and spoke to your consul. Just a minute. MI takes the phone and asks MO in English what does he want? MO: /in Russian/ Please speak Russian. MI: What else do you want? MO: I was just now at your embassy and they took my address. MI: I know that. MO: /speaks terrible, hardly recognizable Russian/ I did not know it then. I went to the Cuban Embassy to ask them for my address, because they have it … MI: Why don’t you come again and leave your address with us, it not far from the Cuban Embassy. MO: Well, I’ll be there right away.

We can feel sure that the person who called on Saturday, Sept. 28, speaking “terrible, hardly recognizable Russian,” and again on Tuesday, Oct. 1, speaking “broken Russian,” was not the young man accused of assassinating President Kennedy and subsequently shot to death in Dallas on Nov. 24, 1963. He spoke fluent Russian. So who was it?

Unfortunately, we may never know.

Thanks to the CIA’s affinity for destruction, the tapes for both the Saturday and Tuesday calls were erased. In fact, the CIA said it had not only erased them before JFK’s death, but even before a comparison between the voices could be made. The CIA thus stopped the FBI’s post-assassination investigation into what happened in Mexico City in its tracks.

But the CIA lied about having destroyed all the tapes. In April 1964, CIA Station Chief Winston Scott played recordings for two visiting Warren Commission legal staffers, William Coleman and David Slawson. Neither ever spoke publicly or testified as to what they had heard, and Slawson even refused to discuss the matter with the Assassination Records Review Board in an early meeting. He simply said he wasn’t “at liberty” to do so.

Both Coleman and Slawson are now dead, having taken what they heard to their graves.

Left: William Coleman (1920-2017), U.S. Secretary of Transportation under President Gerald Ford, in 2011 (Credit: The Oregonian) ; Right: David Slawson (1931-2023) at a symposium sponsored by Southern Methodist University and The Sixth Floor Museum at Dealey Plaza in 2013 (Credit: Dallas Morning News)

In 1971, Winston Scott was writing an autobiographical novel in retirement in Mexico City when he collapsed and died suddenly at the age of 62. Within 48 hours, CIA counterintelligence chief James Angleton appeared at Scott’s home and seized everything from his office and safe. The materials included papers, photos and tapes.

CIA officer Paul Hartman told the House Select Committee on Assassinations in closed-door testimony that he saw the Oswald tapes in the mid-1970s.

“It must have been a packet three to four inches thick,” he recalled. “It looked like several of these reel-to-reel boxes of tapes.” He was “almost certain” they had come “from the Mexico Branch,” and that “someone cleaned out a safe and sent it to me to put in the file.”

Many years later, Scott’s son Michael attempted to retrieve his father’s manuscript from the CIA through a Freedom of Information Act claim. His attorney, Mark Zaid, cited a CIA destruction order dated 1986 for the materials Angleton had taken from Scott’s home. He speculated based on the date of the order that the tapes were destroyed in January 1987.

Last year, the National Archives released tens of thousands of pages from the JFK Collection in totally unredacted form. However, one document remains substantially redacted as of this writing, even after its re-release in January 2026. The National Security Archive at George Washington University (NSAGWU) published an article about it today, and you can read it here.

It’s the CIA’s Mexico City Station History, and the JFK Collection’s National Archives webpage now features the following message:

“The Office of White House Counsel has informed NARA that the CIA may continue withholding portions of the larger [CIA Mexico City station history] document that do not relate to the assassination of President Kennedy under [Freedom of Information Act] exemptions such as classified information (b)(1) or information that is prohibited from disclosure by federal law (b)(3).”

Okay, so the redacted material probably wouldn’t tell us who really called the Soviet Embassy in Mexico City on Oct. 1, 1963, but you never know. We’d still like to see what’s there. Besides, we still think the CIA is withholding key information about JFK’s death.

We can talk about this and anything else you want in a genuinely freewheeling and fact-based discussion of all things JFK, and we can open it up however you want.

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Join us tonight (and every Thursday night) at 8 p.m. ET. (Meeting ID: 884 9319 4600)