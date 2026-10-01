JFK Facts

JFK Facts

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robert e williamson jr's avatar
robert e williamson jr
Oct 2

Thanks for the report here Chad.

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Dave Luvara's avatar
Dave Luvara
Oct 1

First- Chat you are missed on Thursday Nights.

Second- The tv program "Confessions from Grassy Knoll" clarifies and

reinforces the direct role of the Mob in the actual shooting of JFK-which is a

surprise to me.

Third- I just viewed a 2017 JFK Conference where Bob Tannenbaum refers

to Memo dated 11/23/63 wherein J. Edgar Hoover states to the FBI Agents

who were still questioning LHO.....that a tape of someone at the Russian Embassy

in Mexico who identified themselves as "Lee Henry Oswald" was not the LHO in the

Dallas Police Headquarters.

Remember- we who carry this battle- do the work of Angels.

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